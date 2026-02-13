Youths shut down Port Harcourt Int’l Airport Road, demand ban on Northern Okada Riders after killing of Community Leader

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Tension escalated in Igwuruta, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, after youths of the area blocked the Port Harcourt International Airport Road on Thursday, demanding an immediate ban on commercial motorcycle operations by northern riders, popularly known as “Aboki” riders in the area.

The protest followed the killing of one Mr. Nchelem Samuel Festus, Secretary of Omuolu-Omunwei Community, who was reportedly murdered on February 10, 2026.

In a communiqué read by the protesters, the Igwuruta Community Youth expressed outrage over the incident, describing it as a “heinous act” that has shattered the peace of the community.

The youth body alleged that northern motorcycle riders were responsible for the killing and linked them to a pattern of criminal activities, including rape and kidnapping, in the area.

They outlined four demands: immediate cessation of all commercial motorcycle operations by northern riders within Igwuruta, closure of scrap dump sites allegedly operated by the same group, arrest and prosecution of those involved in Festus’s killing, and immediate vacation of farmlands by cattle herders.

The group issued a 48-hour ultimatum to security agencies to act on their demands, warning that failure to do so would compel the community to “take necessary measures” to safeguard lives and property, while upholding the rule of law.

As at press time, the Police had yet to issue an official statement on the killing or the demands by the youth body.

The development has however sparked anxiety among residents, with community members calling for swift investigation and improved security presence in the area.

Observers warn that the situation, if not carefully managed, could heighten ethnic tensions and disrupt commercial activities in the semi-urban community, which serves as a gateway between Port Harcourt and several hinterland communities in Ikwerre and Etche LGAs.

