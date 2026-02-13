President Tinubu reinforces Operation Savannah Shield, sustaining security momentum in North Central States

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria is intensifying security operations across Nigeria’s North Central region to protect civilians in vulnerable communities, following cowardly terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of about 75 innocent villagers in Kwara State.

The renewed offensive, code-named Operation Savannah Shield, entails the deployment of military, police, and national forest guard units to reinforce security assets in the theatre.

These forces are supported by enhanced intelligence capabilities and rapid-response protocols, operating under the expanded security mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, established when he declared a state of emergency on national security on 26 November 2026.

President Tinubu condemned the Kwara attacks as beastly, heartless, and emblematic of a doomed campaign by terrorists who deliberately target soft subjects.

He has directed that the full weight of the State be brought against all actors threatening the peace.

With heightened deployments now underway in at-risk communities, President Tinubu is demonstrating an unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigerian lives and upholding the fundamental right of all citizens to worship freely.

Enhanced security around places of worship, including increased visible presence around churches on Sundays, is being implemented in close coordination with the local community and faith leaders.

Further strengthening the security architecture, the Nigeria Police Force has executed a large-scale redeployment of officers previously assigned to VIP escort duties nationwide.

These personnel have been returned to core community policing functions, delivering measurable improvements in security presence across Kwara, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and the Federal Capital Territory.

President Tinubu has consistently affirmed that Nigeria’s counter-terrorism operations will remain Nigerian-led and sovereignty-driven.

Where appropriate and consistent with the nation’s interests, the Government welcomes broad cooperation, including from the United States and other partners on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, in support of objectives defined by Nigeria, and for Nigerians.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2