Police apprehends prime suspect involved in killing of pregnant nurse in Anambra community

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a prime suspect in connection with the murder of a pregnant nurse in Ogbunike community Oyi Local Government Area of the state on July 25, 2025.

This was contained in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga and made available to journalists in Awka on Friday,

According to him, the arrest came on the heels of a sustained intelligence gathering and community collaboration.

Ikenga explained that the suspect, Chibunna Nwafor, aged 26, also known as “Ọffọnwatadile,” was taken into custody on February 11, 2026 after he was reportedly apprehended at his hideout in Umueri Community.

While noting that the arrest was part of the Command’s ongoing investigation into the Nurse’s death, Ikenga stressed that the arrest represents a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

Recall that the late pregnant nurse, Ngozi Ekebe, an indigene of Ebonyi State was brutally killed on July 24, 2025 with her body mutilated at Umueri community in Ogbunike, a town known for its tourist attraction of Ogbunike cave when she went to offer treatment at the home of her killer who contacted her and falsely claimed that his mother was sick and needed urgent medical attention.

The killer after snuffing life out of the unsuspecting Nurse, dumped her mutilated body in a soakaway pit in Ogbunike, where it was later discovered during the investigation.

Ikenga further said, “The suspect has been handed over to a higher investigative formation of the Nigeria Police Force for discreet and comprehensive investigative proceedings.”

Reacting to the development, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, hailed members of the community whose cooperation and timely information played a critical role in the successful apprehension of the suspect.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensure that all individuals connected to the crime are identified, arrested, and brought to justice in accordance with the law.

