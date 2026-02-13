PDP commends Osun stakeholders’ meetings, says large turnout evidence of party acceptance by state

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the stakeholders’ meeting held by members across the state, expressing delight that the gathering recorded strong attendance by party leaders and members from various local governments.

According to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Ini Ememobong Essien, the meeting was meant to create peace, understanding and unity among members and to reaffirm the identity of the party.

The statement emphasized that “the PDP remains PDP and not PDACCORD.” and it urged members to remain steadfast, committed to grassroots mobilisation, and focused on strengthening party structures.

The State Chairman, Hon. Babatunde Tijani, sensitised members on the need to stand firm and continue mobilising support for the party at all levels.

Prominent leaders of the party in the state, including Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipupo, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, and other key stakeholders, participated in the engagements held in Osogbo, the state capital.

The meeting reaffirmed the unity and identity of the party, emphasising that the PDP remains one.

Members were urged to remain steadfast, committed to grassroots mobilisation, and focused on strengthening party structures.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2