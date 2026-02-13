Osun State retirees warn against return of former Gov Aregbesola

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Retired public servants in Osun State have warned against the return of former governor Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, describing his administration as detrimental to the welfare of workers, retirees, and the state economy.

The warning was issued on Thursday in Osogbo during a protest embarked on by the 2011/2012 Retired Public Servants’ Association of Osun State in collaboration with Unbonded Contributory Scheme Pensioners.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Retired Public Servants’ Association, Comrade Omoniyi Iesanmi, urged political stakeholders and the general public to resist any attempt to bring Aregbesola back to power, either directly or through political allies.

He said, “this is a calling to Osun State people and all Stakeholders to wake up to stop and prevent Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola from coming back to Osun State through his Agents or Privies in the ADC in order to avoid him causing more havoc to the Economy of the State and to spell further doom for Workers and Retirees, and the good people of Osun State (as he did during his regime) who have been enioving at least a bettet atmosphere anc conditions of service in the Civil Service and Osun State at large.

“There were lot of mistakes and atrocities committed by the Government under Aregbesola regime that we do not pray to reoccur as it will spell doom to the Public. There were lot of misdeeds of Aregbesola that were detrimental to the welfare of Osun people while in office for eight years.

“The Workers and Retirees who were paid half salary and pension for 32 months was also one of the wicked and callous idea introduced by Aregbesola which caused financial embarrassment to the Public till date.

“Aregbesola illegally withdrew #70Billion contributed by workers the under Administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and this was another financial impropriety that was notable with His regime.”

However, the Unbonded Contributory Pensioners 2017-2025 refuted claims that the Adeleke’s government had cleared all outstanding bonds and 16 half salary arrears to the bonded.

‎The leader of the group, Comrade Awodele Abiodun said payments made between 2023 and 2025 covered only a fraction of beneficiaries, leaving thousands still waiting, and appealed to the governor to prioritise full settlement of the outstanding bonds as promised during the 2022 governorship campaign.

