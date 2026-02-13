NNPCL records N5.76trn profit, N60.5trn revenue as AKK & 083 Pipelines progresses

…Schedules gas facility maintenance scheme with Seplat Energy

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has released its Monthly Report Summary for December 2025, revealing a mix of strong operational performance, strategic infrastructure development, and impactful social initiatives targeting youth empowerment.

The report reflects NNPC’s continued commitment to driving energy security, economic growth, and socio-economic inclusion.

Youth Empowerment Takes Centre Stage:

In a significant move to support youth entrepreneurship, the NNPC Foundation disbursed ₦531,000 to each beneficiary under its Youth Empowerment Programme, implemented in collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). This builds on the earlier Starter Pack Empowerment, also provided to 531 young Nigerians.

The initiative is designed to help youth launch sustainable businesses, create jobs, and contribute meaningfully to national development. A Foundation representative emphasized that the program is part of NNPC’s broader strategy to combat youth unemployment and foster inclusive growth.

Economist Celestine Ukpong commented:

“This targeted funding is an important step in harnessing the potential of young Nigerians. When structured well, such interventions can stimulate micro-enterprises that, over time, significantly impact employment and local economic activity.”

Crude Oil and Gas Performance:

NNPC Ltd reported crude oil and condensate production of 1.54 million barrels per day (mmbopd) in December, slightly lower than the 2025 peak of 1.77 mmbopd. The dip was attributed to planned maintenance at Stardeep-Agbami and Renaissance-Estuary facilities, as well as some unplanned production outages.

Natural gas production averaged 6,914 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d), with gas sales through the OB3 pipeline achieving 96% delivery efficiency, underscoring operational reliability.

Revenue and Financial Highlights:

Total revenue (Jan–Dec): ₦60.52 trillion

Profit after tax: ₦5.76 trillion

Statutory payments to government: ₦14.71 trillion

FCA-certified financial analyst Peter Adebayo weighed in:

“NNPC’s financial performance demonstrates its critical role as a revenue engine for the nation. Despite operational challenges, profitability and statutory remittances remain strong, which is encouraging for Nigeria’s fiscal stability.”

Strategic Infrastructure Developments:

Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline: Mainline welding successfully completed; focus now on finalizing IPS and BVS components.

Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline – River Niger Crossing: Early works completed and pilot hole drilling commenced, keeping the project on track.

Upstream Pipeline Availability: Maintained at 100% in December, reflecting strong operational resilience.

Retail operations also saw NNPC stations nationwide achieve 65% PMS availability, ensuring steady domestic fuel supply.

Expert Analysis and Implications:

Celestine Ukpong added:“NNPC’s investment in infrastructure and youth programs sends a clear message: the corporation is balancing commercial performance with social responsibility. This dual approach is crucial for sustainable national development.”

Peter Adebayo noted:“The corporation’s ability to maintain revenue streams, statutory payments, and operational efficiency while funding youth empowerment reflects a strategic alignment with both economic and social priorities. It’s a model that other state-owned enterprises could emulate.”

Looking Ahead:

The December report highlights NNPC Ltd’s ongoing focus on maximizing production, strengthening energy infrastructure, and fostering socio-economic impact. With continued investment in pipelines, retail operations, and youth empowerment, NNPC is positioned as a key driver of Nigeria’s energy sector growth and broader economic development agenda.

All production, sales, and financial figures are provisional and subject to reconciliation with relevant stakeholders. Figures reflect groupwide aggregates, including intercompany transactions.

Stakeholders and the public are encouraged to access the full monthly report on NNPC Ltd’s official website for more details.

