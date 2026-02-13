NICFOSI with Stakeholders, defends 2026 budget before House of Rep Committee on Science Engineering held in Abuja

From left… Chairman House of representative Committee on Science Engineering, Hon Inuwa Garba, Deputy chairman of the Committee, Hon Prince Hon Ayaba Zaku member of the Committee, Hon, Muhammed Ibrahim, when the Nigeria Council of Food Science Technology [NICFOSI] with their Stakeholders, defended, 2026 budget before House of representative Committee on Science Engineering, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja …PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

