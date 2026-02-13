February 13, 2026
Trending now

Atiku rallies support for ADC AMAC candidate, says bid to rescue, rebuild…

Abuja Infrastructure under threat: FCTA takes action against vandalism

Electoral Matters Committee’s joint session of 2026 budget defence with stakeholders held…

NICFOSI with Stakeholders, defends 2026 budget before House of Rep Committee on…

Fubara sacks cabinet, appoints new Chief Press Secretary

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 13, 2026

Mega dairy, cattle ranches head to Ogun as Tinubu backs Abiodun’s agricultural…

Osun State retirees warn against return of former Gov Aregbesola

Airport incident: El-Rufai blows hot, says Nigeria must outgrow executive over-reach

ADC flags off membership revalidation, mobilization and registration exercise

Champion Newspapers LTD
Uncategorized

NICFOSI with Stakeholders, defends 2026 budget before House of Rep Committee on Science Engineering held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0101

From left… Chairman House of representative Committee on Science Engineering, Hon Inuwa Garba, Deputy chairman of the Committee, Hon Prince Hon Ayaba  Zaku member of the Committee, Hon, Muhammed Ibrahim, when the Nigeria Council of  Food Science  Technology [NICFOSI]   with their Stakeholders, defended, 2026 budget before House of representative   Committee on Science Engineering, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja …PHOTO: Anayo  Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

The Alternative Bank commits to tackling food insecurity

comfort

From Ashes to Hope: The Story of Zion Gate Orphanage that’s changing lives- One child at a time

Peter Anayo

Police Neutralized Notorious Kidnapper, Cultist in Rivers

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO