February 13, 2026
Girls take centre stage as APWEN ignites STEM ambitions in Kano

by Peter Anayo0126

In a powerful statement of intent for Nigeria’s STEM future, the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Kano Chapter on Tuesday, February 11, 2026, held a high-impact Career Talk at Mairo Tijjani Girls Science and Technical College, galvanising hundreds of students to boldly pursue careers in science, technology and engineering.

Held to commemorate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the engagement went beyond symbolism, delivering practical inspiration, mentorship and real-world insight directly to the classroom. From engineering pathways to overcoming gender barriers, APWEN professionals shared lived experiences that reframed STEM not as a distant dream, but as an achievable future for the girl child.

The atmosphere inside the school was electric. Students asked incisive questions, demonstrated deep curiosity, and spoke with confidence about ambitions in engineering, innovation and technology-driven careers. Their engagement underscored a clear message: girls in Kano are not just interested in STEM — they are ready to lead it.

Speaking at the event, APWEN representatives stressed that early exposure, consistent mentorship and visible role models are critical to closing the gender gap in science and engineering. They reaffirmed the association’s commitment to sustained advocacy and capacity-building initiatives that nurture female talent from secondary school through professional practice.

Education stakeholders described the session as timely and transformative, noting that initiatives like this are essential to building an inclusive innovation ecosystem and strengthening Nigeria’s technical workforce.

As the event concluded, one thing was unmistakable: the future of engineering and innovation in Nigeria is not only bright — it is increasingly female. And in Kano, that future is already taking shape.

 

