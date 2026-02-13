Fubara sacks cabinet, appoints new Chief Press Secretary

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, PORT Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has announced the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

The announcement also introduced a change in the governor’s media team, with Onwuka Nzeshi taking over as Chief Press Secretary, replacing Nelson Chukwudi.

Fubara in a special government announcement signed by his newly appointed Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, directed all commissioners and special advisers to hand over their responsibilities to the permanent secretaries or the most senior officers in their ministries with immediate effect.

The Governor expressed his “deepest appreciation” to the outgoing council members, thanking them for their service and wishing them success in their future endeavors.

“I am grateful for the commitment and contributions of every council member over the past years. Their work has helped shape our development agenda, and I trust they will continue to serve with distinction wherever they go,” he said.

No official reason was given for the dissolution, but it follows a recent reconciliation meeting between Governor Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, aimed at finally putting to rest, the over two years political crisis in the state.

The hand‑over to permanent secretaries aims to ensure continuity of government operations while a new cabinet is being formed, Daily Champion gathered.

