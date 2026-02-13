FG vows to punish illegal miners who killed Police Officer in Niger

…Mining marshals to be properly armed to combat illegal extraction activities.

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Federal Government has assured that modern weapons and equipment will be provided to boost the fire power of Mining Marshals to combat illegal mining activities nationwide.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, who made this known while reacting to the loss of a Police officer during an operation to counter illegal mining in Niger State, vowed that those involved would be smoked out.

He said appropriate security intelligence personnel and agencies have been put on red alert to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The illegal miners responsible for the murder of the gallant officer in active service will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Their arrest and prosecution will send the right signal that this administration maintains zero tolerance for all forms of illegal mining and will do everything possible to defend its agents from murder” Alake said.

Alake, who established the Mining Marshals drawn from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as a special agency to enforce compliance with mining laws and checkmate illegal miners, said “the criminal murder of the officer and arson perpetrated on the agency’s vehicle will not deter the Federal Government from securing the sector to promote legal miners and mining communities.”

He said the massive investor interest in Nigeria at the on-going Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town mandates the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to sustain confidence in the sector and crush violent actors.

It will be recalled that the Niger State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Suberu Aniviye, confirmed the death of one police officer and the burning of one operational vehicle in an attack by some suspected illegal miners at Zuzungi, located at Kataeregi in Katcha Local Government Area of the state, during a joint patrol exercise.

Also, the Deputy Superintendent of Corps Rabiu Muti, said the incident occurred at about 12:30 am on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 while the officers were trying to intercept individuals suspected of illegally smuggling extracted minerals from the mining area.

