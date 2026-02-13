FG launches emergency measures against Tomato , Sugarcane pests – Agric Minister

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, (left hand side), during the flag-off ceremony.

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL, Enugu

The Federal Government has launched an emergency intervention programme to combat the spread of Tuta absoluta and African Sugarcane Borer, pests threatening tomato and sugarcane production in Nigeria.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, held at the Federal Crop Production Technology Transfer Station, Dan Hassan, Kano, recently, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Sen. Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi stated the Initiative aims to sensitize farmers and extension workers, empower them with approved pest control inputs, provide agricultural inputs, technical guidance on integrated pest management approaches as well as emergency response to contain ongoing infestations.

He added that the programme underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to food security, farmers’ welfare, agricultural resilience, and sustainable agricultural pest management, particularly in front-line agricultural states such as Kano State.

According to him, “tomato is not only a widely grown and eaten vegetable in the country but also a major money-maker for smallholder farmers.

The country is one of Africa’s top tomato producers, and the crop supports millions of jobs across production, processing, transport, and marketing. ”

Sen. Abdullahi noted that post-harvest losses and pest infestations, especially Tuta absoluta, have continued to undermine farmers’ productivity and livelihoods.

He pointed out that Sugarcane production has created jobs in farming and processing, reduced imports, and led to by-products like ethanol and bio-energy, noting that the African Sugarcane Borer has been a major threat to productivity.

The Minister described the pests as a national agricultural emergency, impacting harvests, farmer income, and agro-industrial investments.

He stressed that timely government intervention, farmer sensitization, and federal-state collaboration are crucial to addressing the issue.

He applauded the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR under the Renewed Hope Agenda on Food Security which led to the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) in April 2025 releasing two improved tomato varieties – HORTITOM4 and HORTITOM5 that are adaptable to the country, adding that the intervention also aligns with the Agenda.

He assured that the Ministry’s officials with the state government and farmers’ leaders would ensure that the inputs reach the right farmers.

He revealed the upgrading of the pest control division to a full-fledged Federal Department of Plant Health and Pest Control Services in line with the Federal Government’s goal of farmer protection

from devastating outbreaks, safeguarding strategic crops, and promoting sustainable, climate smart

as well as environmentally responsible agriculture, among others.

He commended the Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf-led government for giving agriculture a top priority and described Kano State as one of the great pillars of agricultural production in Nigeria, particularly in the cultivation of tomato and irrigated farming systems.

The Minister called for collaboration in combating the pest menace, urging beneficiaries to use the Free Agricultural Inputs wisely, following expert advice, and avoiding reckless pesticide use that could harm health, environment, among others.

In his remarks, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, who was represented by the Commissioner of Agriculture, Dr. Danjuma Mahmoud lauded the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President in the agriculture sector, which is geared towards achieving economic diversification and food sovereignty.

Governor Kabir Yusuf added that the State Agricultural initiatives were in line with Federal government agricultural transformation.

During his welcome address, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi said the event is a crucial step towards safeguarding Nigeria’s agricultural productivity and empowering farmers to manage key pest challenges.

He noted that the choice of Kano State is deliberate, noting that it remains a major hub for irrigated agriculture, horticultural production, and agro-processing in Nigeria.

According to him, this intervention is strategic, science-driven, and grounded in partnership, underscoring the government’s commitment to reposition agriculture as a cornerstone of national development.

The highlight of the event includes

– sensitisation of farmers, extension workers, and stakeholders on:Early pest detection,safe and approved control measures,best agronomic and field hygiene practices.

– Intervention & Empowerment through the provision of:Approved pest control inputs, farmers guide/practical manual and Personal Protective Equipments

– Technical guidance from trained extension and plant protection officers to minimize crop losses and prevent further spread across farming communities and adjoining states.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2