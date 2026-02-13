ENSACA marks Valentine’s Day with HIV/AIDS awareness road drive, Campus Outreach

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Enugu State Agency for the Control of AIDS (ENSACA) of the Governor’s Office commemorated Valentine’s Day with a statewide HIV/AIDS awareness campaign, featuring a road drive across strategic locations and outreach programmes in tertiary institutions.

The campaign, themed “Love Wisely: Get Tested, Stay Safe,” aimed to sensitize residents on the importance of knowing their HIV status and adopting safe practices, especially during Valentine’s Day a period associated with increased expressions of love, intimacy, and social interactions.

The exercise targeted students of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) and the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC), reinforcing the need for responsible choices among young people.

During the campus outreach, students were offered free and confidential HIV testing services, while condoms and lubricants were distributed to promote safer sexual practices. Health professionals also provided counseling and education on prevention, stigma reduction, and the importance of regular testing.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of ENSACA, Dr. Rita Emeh, emphasized that Valentine’s Day should serve as a reminder that love and responsibility go hand in hand.

“As we celebrate love, we must also prioritize our health. Knowing your HIV status is an act of love to yourself and your partner,” she said.

The outreach received support from key health partners, including the Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria, physiotherapists from the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, and members of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, among others, who provided professional support and counseling services.

Students who participated in the exercise described the initiative as timely and impactful.

They also expressed appreciation to the Governor, Peter Mbah, for his administration’s continued support for health interventions and youth-focused programmes.

ENSACA reaffirmed its commitment to reducing new HIV infections, combating stigma and discrimination, and ensuring access to quality prevention, treatment, and support services for all residents.

The agency encouraged members of the public to take advantage of free HIV testing services available at designated health facilities.

The Valentine’s Day campaign forms part of ENSACA’s broader strategy to sustain awareness and promote a healthier society free from HIV/AIDS.

