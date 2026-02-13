February 13, 2026
Trending now

ENSACA marks Valentine’s Day with HIV/AIDS awareness road drive, Campus Outreach

PDP commends Osun stakeholders’ meetings, says large turnout evidence of party acceptance…

Police apprehends prime suspect involved in killing of pregnant nurse in Anambra…

FG vows to punish illegal miners who killed Police Officer in Niger

FG launches emergency measures against Tomato , Sugarcane pests – Agric Minister

Girls take centre stage as APWEN ignites STEM ambitions in Kano

President Tinubu reinforces Operation Savannah Shield, sustaining security momentum in North Central…

ADC receives over 15,000 decampees into party in Taraba

Youths shut down Port Harcourt Int’l Airport Road, demand ban on Northern…

168 apartments launches luxury Short-Let facility in Abuja

Champion Newspapers LTD
Health

ENSACA marks Valentine’s Day with HIV/AIDS awareness road drive, Campus Outreach

by Peter Anayo051

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

Enugu State Agency for the Control of AIDS (ENSACA) of the Governor’s Office commemorated Valentine’s Day with a statewide HIV/AIDS awareness campaign, featuring a road drive across strategic locations and outreach programmes in tertiary institutions.

The campaign, themed “Love Wisely: Get Tested, Stay Safe,” aimed to sensitize residents on the importance of knowing their HIV status and adopting safe practices, especially during Valentine’s Day a period associated with increased expressions of love, intimacy, and social interactions.

The exercise targeted students of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) and the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC), reinforcing the need for responsible choices among young people.

During the campus outreach, students were offered free and confidential HIV testing services, while condoms and lubricants were distributed to promote safer sexual practices. Health professionals also provided counseling and education on prevention, stigma reduction, and the importance of regular testing.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of ENSACA, Dr. Rita Emeh, emphasized that Valentine’s Day should serve as a reminder that love and responsibility go hand in hand.

“As we celebrate love, we must also prioritize our health. Knowing your HIV status is an act of love to yourself and your partner,” she said.

The outreach received support from key health partners, including the Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria, physiotherapists from the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, and members of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, among others, who provided professional support and counseling services.
Students who participated in the exercise described the initiative as timely and impactful.

They also expressed appreciation to the Governor, Peter Mbah, for his administration’s continued support for health interventions and youth-focused programmes.

ENSACA reaffirmed its commitment to reducing new HIV infections, combating stigma and discrimination, and ensuring access to quality prevention, treatment, and support services for all residents.

The agency encouraged members of the public to take advantage of free HIV testing services available at designated health facilities.

The Valentine’s Day campaign forms part of ENSACA’s broader strategy to sustain awareness and promote a healthier society free from HIV/AIDS.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

UNICEF, states chart path for faecal sludge development for environmental hygiene 

Editor

We borrow based on your approvals, FG tells NASS

Editor

Seplat Energy reiterates climate commitment, operational excellence

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO