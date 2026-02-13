Customs hands over seized unregulated pharmaceuticals to NAFDAC in Rivers

Comptroller Salamatu Atuluku handing over the seized items to NAFDAC representative, Pharm Adepoju Raufu in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday handed over six packages of intercepted pharmaceutical products to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Rivers State.

The Customs Area Controller, Port Harcourt Area 1 Command, Comptroller Salamatu Atuluku, speaking during a brief handling over ceremony at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Shed at Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, said the products were discovered during routine examination and intelligence‑led operations by officers of the Command.

The seized items, according to Comptroller Atuluku included; Menotrophin 150 IU injections, Progesterone, Isifrane, and three packages of medicaments containing Tramadol Ratiopharm injections among others.

The Port Harcourt Area 1 Customs Controller stated that the consignments were not declared and lacked the mandatory NAFDAC regulatory certification.

“These pharmaceuticals were intercepted in two separate shipments. One originated from Zecho Oil and Gas Nig. Ltd for Elite Health Pharmacy Ltd, with Airway Bill No. 020‑34858250, weighing 135 kg and totaling 4,300 units, transported by Lufthansa Cargo.

“The other, on Allied Airway Bill No. 574‑34543283 from Amsterdam, was falsely declared as spare parts,” she explained.

She stressed that regardless of importer identity or volume, Nigerian law requires proper declaration and NAFDAC certification for all pharmaceutical imports.

Comptroller Atuluku stated that the seizure demonstrates the NCS’ firm commitment to protecting citizens from harmful, unregulated, or substandard pharmaceutical products and to maintaining the integrity of Nigeria’s supply chain.

She commended the Customs Intelligence Unit and all participating agencies for their vigilance that led to the interception, and thanked the Comptroller‑General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi for his strategic leadership and support of intelligence‑driven operations.

She reaffirmed that the Port Harcourt Area 1 Command of the Service will continue to uphold its core mandates of revenue generation, anti‑smuggling, and trade facilitation while ensuring only safe, certified medicines enter the country.

Receiving the items, NAFDAC’S Deputy Director, Port Inspection Directorate, Pharm. Adepoju Bayo Raufu, expressed appreciation for the collaboration with Customs.

Raufu attributed the seizures to the dedication and determination of officers of Service, and commended Comptroller Atuluku and the Nigerian Customs Service for their unwavering dedication and collaboration with sister agencies for a safer environment.

He highlighted the risks of unregulated drugs, including unguarded fertility treatments and falsely declared consignments, emphasizing that such products without NAFDAC certification cannot be allowed into circulation.

Raufu urged stakeholders and importers to follow proper procedures and obtain NAFDAC clearance for pharmaceutical imports, including for medical outreach programs.

“The service has been supportive, and we extend our greetings to the Comptroller‑General. Together, we are achieving the same goal of safeguarding the health of all Nigerians,” Raufu said.

He further reiterated NAFDAC’s commitment to intensifying surveillance at all entry points to curb the influx of illicit and uncertified pharmaceuticals into the state and country.

Our Correspondent reports that representatives from National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Security Service (DSS), Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, Freight Forwarders and other government agencies were in attendance during the ceremony.

