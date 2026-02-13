Court sentences 4 to death by hanging over murder of Rivers DPO, SP Bako Amgbashim

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced four of the thirteen suspects standing trial for the murder of former Ahoada East Divisional Police Officer, SP Bako Amgbashim, to death by hanging.

Justice Sika Aprioku delivered the judgment on Thursday, finding the defendants guilty of conspiracy, murder, membership of a secret cult, and robbery.

The four condemned men are: Robinson Sonabari (the native doctor who prepared the charm used in the killing), Bright Okparawo, Precious Amaeze (also known as “Selina”), and Loveday Jack (aka “Rugged Excess”).

The court ordered that they be hanged on their necks until confirmed dead.

In addition, the sixth defendant, Samuel Nwadinma, received a three‑year prison term for conspiracy, while the third accused was discharged and acquitted of all four counts.

Our Correspondent reports that five other suspects, Famous Okechukwu, Samuel Uchendu, Oyekachi Ikonwa, Godbless Nnamdi and Marshall Daniel were found guilty of belonging to a secret cult but were discharged because they had already served the prescribed term in a correctional facility.

Justice Aprioku stated that the prosecution, led by Chigozie Amadi of the Rivers State Ministry of Justice and police legal representative Celestine Dickson, proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“The evidence showed a coordinated plot that resulted in the brutal murder of a police officer who was on duty to protect lives and property,” the judge said.

Speaking to reporters after the verdict, Amadi and Dickson commended the judiciary for delivering justice and expressed hope that the ruling would send a strong deterrent message to criminal elements.

“Police officers are targets of violence, and this judgment shows that such acts will not go unpunished,” Dickson noted.

The late SP Bako Amgbashim was killed on September 8, 2023, during a police operation in Odiemude community, Ahoada‑East LGA.

His body was dismembered, sparking tension in the area and prompting a joint security operation that later resulted in the death of prime suspect Gift David Okparanwo, alias “2baba.”

Akasco Amgbashim, elder brother of the slain DPO, travelled from Nasarawa State to witness the proceedings.

He said the family felt a sense of closure with the verdict. “This judgment has healed a wound we have carried since our brother’s murder. It reminds everyone that no one has the right to take another’s life,” he said.

Recall that the case originated from a broader investigation involving 72 suspects.

Sixty‑one persons, including the King of Ekpeye Ethnic nationality, His Imperial Majesty, Eze Kelvin Anugwo, the Eze Logbo III, and former Ahoada East Council Chairman and Paramount Ruler of Igbu-Akoh Kingdom in Ahoada, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi, were earlier discharged for lack of evidence, leaving thirteen to face trial.

