Atiku rallies support for ADC AMAC candidate, says bid to rescue, rebuild Nigeria, begins with FCT council poll

L-R: Former Vice President of Nigeria and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar, ADC AMAC Chairmanship candidate in the FCT Council election, Dr Moses Paul (Dr. Mo}, and chieftain of the ADC, Lauretta Onochie when Atiku joined the ADC candidate on his campaign trail at the LEA Primary School in Wasa, Abuja on Thursday.

Former Vice President of Nigeria and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar has said that the bid to oust the Tinubu-led APC administration begins with the FCT Council elections on February 21.

Atiku made the assertion on Thursday while addressing prospective voters in Wasa, AMAC Area Council of Abuja.

He had joined Dr Moses Paul (Dr. Mo), the ADC AMAC Chairmanship candidate on the campaign trail starting with Wasa.

The frontline opposition leader told the crowd of supporters at the campaign ground that the ADC remains the best opposition party to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress, and the best way to guarantee the defeat of the ruling party was for the people to come out in large numbers to vote for the ADC.

“The APC has failed us as a people and if we don’t send them away, they will cause more damage. The campaign to end the sufferings that the APC has brought upon us starts with the election into the FCT Area Councils,” Atiku said.

He reminded the people that the APC government is one characterised by fraud and forgery having allegedly forged the processes of the electoral amendment and the gazette of the tax reform law.

The Atiku solidarity campaign for ADC candidate, Dr. Moses in the Abuja Municipal Area Council election took place across several locations of Wasa, Area 1 in Garki and Zone 4.

The crowd of supporters at Garki Area 1 Shopping Complex, Zone 4 Plaza and other places visited, were electrifying.

Atiku further used the opportunity of the rally to appeal to Nigerians to register en-masse for the membership of the ADC, as the party kickstarts its membership registration exercise Thursday.

“I emphasised to voters to ensure that they defy every intimidation and vote for the ADC, and to register for their Personal Voters Card (PVC) in order to begin the true change we expect to see,” Atiku added.

