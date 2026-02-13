ADC receives over 15,000 decampees into party in Taraba

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The African Democratic Congress ADC, has welcomed members of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, All Progressive Congress APC, Labour Party, Action Alliance AA amongst other political parties into the ADC.

The state Chairman of ADC, Hon. Hassan Adamu (Matawallen Iware), disclosed this while speaking with Journalists in Jalingo, shortly after the unveiling of the Jalingo Local Government office of the Party.

“We received more than fifteen thousand decampees from other political parties. This shows that people are really accepting ADC in Taraba State.

“We toured all the Sixteen Local Governments and Yangtu Development Area without any hitches and insecurity, this is to show that people are accepting our party.

He described the state wide exercise as highly successful, noting that the ADC received massive support and warm receptions in all the areas visited marking a major milestone in the party’s grassroots expansion drive.

The unveiling in Jalingo brought to an end a series of similar events that began on December 18, 2025, in Kassel, from where the party moved across Southern Taraba, Central Taraba, and finally to Northern Taraba, culminating in the state capital.

According to him, the Jalingo unveiling was particularly significant as a former governorship candidate of Taraba State under the Action Alliance (AA) officially defected to the ADC alongside his supporters, a development the party said has strengthened its structure and increased its political relevance in the state.

“This defection has increased our numbers, strengthened our people’s base, and boosted the relevance of ADC in Taraba State. It shows that people are beginning to believe in our ideology and vision,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the transition committee, Barrister Haruna Kwetishe said,

“We started the unveiling program on the 18th of December 2025 in Gassol and moved to other local governments and today we are concluding in Jalingo the state capital.

“We received decampees in every local government we visited, but today is different because we receive a former Deputy Governor of African Alliance AA, along with his members.

This has increased our membership, importance and relevance of ADC in the state.

He expressed dissatisfaction with both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing them as parties that have failed to meet the expectations of the people.

“APC and PDP are not relevant in Taraba State, they are parties that are trying to beat death.

ADC is a child of necessity.

According to him, most of them have been in the PDP, but have not seen any project.

“When PDP started years back, they did very well, but in recent years, we see nothing, but increase in poverty.

People are suffering, that is why the ADC is the only substitute now.

“If ADC takes over, Taraba State will enjoy, for it is a party that came with a good manifesto to take care of the poor, aged, women and youths.

People are suffering, we need to come out from this, and it is the ADC that has the solution.

He said that the National headquarters of the party is working on how to provide free Forms to some group of people such as, People living with disabilities, Women and Youths, adding that modalities will be worked out when time comes.

On the acceptability by the people in local governments, he said:

“We are accepted by people anywhere we go. The acceptability is overwhelming and welcome.

“With this, I want to tell you that ADC is the only party that came into existence within a short possible time, for we have open offices in all the Sixteen Local Governments and Yangtu Development Area.

This is to tell you that ADC is solid in the state, wards and Units. ADC is just like MTN “Everywhere you go”- he said.

