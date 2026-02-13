ADC flags off membership revalidation, mobilization and registration exercise

…Inaugurates states’ MRMR C’ttees in Abuja

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has successfully flagged off its nationwide Membership Revalidation, Mobilisation and Registration (MRMR) exercise and inaugurated the State MRMR Committees.

The landmark event took place on Thursday at the Barcelona Hotel, Wuse II, Abuja. It was attended by NEC Members, party leaders, key stakeholders, and dedicated party faithful from across the country.

In his inaugural address, National Chairman of the party and former Senate President, Senator David Mark, the party described the MRMR exercise as a strategic and transformative step toward strengthening the internal structures of the ADC, deepening grassroots engagement, and repositioning the party for greater national impact.

Members were urged to actively participate in the process to ensure the development of a credible, updated, and inclusive membership database.

Mark further announced that the newly issued membership card under the MRMR exercise officially supersedes and renders all previously issued ADC membership cards invalid.

Consequently, all members are required to complete the revalidation and registration process in order to retain their active membership status and full privileges within the party.

The inauguration of the State MRMR Committees underscores the party’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective coordination at the state level.

The committees have been mandated to ensure a smooth, transparent, and successful implementation of the exercise nationwide.

According to him, ADC remains resolute in its mission to deepen democratic values, expand its membership base, and build a stronger, people-centered political movement across Nigeria.

