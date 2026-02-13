Abuja Infrastructure under threat: FCTA takes action against vandalism

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has voiced alarm over increasing incidents of vandalism targeting public infrastructure in Abuja, announcing new security measures to protect road projects, street lighting, and upcoming bus terminals.

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, expresses this concern during a project inspection on Thursday, citing cases of uprooted street light poles.

Wike warned that such criminal acts jeopardize public investments and assured residents that contracts with companies like CCECC and CGC now include advanced security features, such as real-time monitoring systems, to deter vandalism.

The Minister inspected several major road projects, including the Wuse link to the Central Business Area, the Mabushi terminal road, and the Wuye-Arterial N1 project. He expects the Wuse link to be completed by June and other major roads by year-end.

He attributed progress to Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) funding and the competence of contracted companies. He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to delivering infrastructure while safeguarding investments and enhancing safety.

“Most of the jobs we have done are being vandalised by criminals. That is why we are focused on security features so that by the time these projects are completed, you will no longer see such incidents,” Wike said.

Speaking on funding, Wike clarified that the projects are largely financed through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) rather than the federation account, which he said is insufficient even for routine expenditures like salaries.

He credited the progress to the competence of contracted companies and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to delivering infrastructure that improves the lives of the FCT residents.

