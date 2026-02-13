168 apartments launches luxury Short-Let facility in Abuja

February 13, 2026
by Peter Anayo090

A hospitality brand, 168Apartments, has unveiled a new luxury short-let property in Abuja, expanding premium accommodation options within the Federal Capital Territory.

The newly opened facility, located at Plot 168 Goodluck Jonathan Expressway by Human Rights Radio, Games Village comprises six tastefully finished two-bedroom apartments designed to deliver comfort, privacy, and modern living.

The apartments feature spacious layouts, contemporary interiors, and carefully curated furnishings aimed at creating a home-like experience for guests.

Speaking at the unveiling, the management of 168Apartments described the project as a response to the increasing demand for secure, high-quality short-let accommodation in Abuja.

“Our vision is to provide a premium hospitality experience that combines elegance, security, and affordability. Every apartment has been thoughtfully designed to give guests the comfort of a home while enjoying the standards of a luxury facility,” management said.

The property operates within a secured environment equipped with 24-hour electricity, CCTV surveillance, and dedicated security personnel to ensure the safety of residents.

According to the company, the serene setting makes the apartments suitable for business travelers, families, and leisure visitors seeking a quiet and modern space in the city.

To mark the opening, the brand is offering limited-time promotional rates targeted at early guests.

“We are excited to welcome both individual and corporate clients. Our introductory offer is part of our commitment to making luxury hospitality accessible while we build lasting relationships with our guests,” the management added.

 

