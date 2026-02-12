Women in Energy Network calls for stronger female role in energy decisions

Women in Energy Network (WIEN) has pledged to take a frontline role in shaping the energy sector, calling for greater female participation in policy discussions and strategic decisions.

WIEN President, Mrs Eyono Fatai-Williams, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, during the 10th Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) in Lagos.

She said women must position themselves as strategic contributors to the country’s energy future.

According to her, the body represents women across the entire energy value chain, and it is critical that their voices are heard at key industry conferences.

“Women must not be seen merely as numbers. We are partners with measurable value to add,” she said.

She said the intervention by WIEN comes amid ongoing debates on balancing energy transition with energy security, stressing that the nation’s energy mix required inclusive dialogue.

“For WIEN, being deeply involved in the energy-mix conversation is non-negotiable.

She explained, “As a body that cuts across upstream, midstream, downstream, gas, power, and renewables, we are uniquely positioned to strengthen the dialogue and support policies that secure Nigeria’s energy future.”

Fatai-Williams noted that WIEN members were active participants in industry platforms, including the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), which reinforced the network’s commitment to strategic sector discussions.

She explained that WIEN is structured into specialised directorates; upstream, midstream, downstream, gas, power, and renewables, to ensure comprehensive representation across the energy value chain.

According to her, the network currently has over 30 corporate members and more than 1,000 individual professionals.

Beyond advocacy, she said WIEN focuses on capacity building, running networking sessions, knowledge-sharing forums, and masterclasses designed to address critical sectoral issues and enhance professional competence.

Fatai-Williams added that earlier in the week, she and her executive team led a mentorship session for young female professionals and university students, encouraging them to build resilience and pursue impactful careers in the energy industry.

“Our goal is to prepare the next generation of women leaders who will not only participate but shape the future of Nigeria’s energy sector.

“WIEN’s growing influence signals a broader push for inclusivity, ensuring women are not just present but instrumental in defining Nigeria’s energy trajectory,” she added