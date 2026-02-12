UBA to revamp Agency, Merchant Banking with improved features, more value on RedPay terminals

L – R: Regional Manager, VI 3, United Bank for Africa (UBA); Morenike Akinrinisi; Head, POS Services & Web Payments, UBA, Gbolabo Cole; Head, Digital Banking, UBA Africa 2, Olukayode Olubiyi; Executive Director Designate, Digital Banking, UBA, Emmanuel Lamptey; Regional Manager, Lekki 1, UBA, Victoria Ejeckam; Head, Retail & Digital Banking, UBA, Shamsideen Fashola; Chairman, POS Agent Aggregators, Oba Israel Olorunshina; Technical Assistant, ED Digital Banking, UBA, Oghenemaro Umukoro; Head, Agency Banking, UBA, Iyiola Adetunji during the inaugural UBA Aggregator Engagement Session themed, “POS-itive Impact: Connecting Agents, Merchants, and Customers”, held at UBA House, Marina in, Lagos on Tuesday.

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has launched a new Aggregator Sales Structure for its RedPay POS and Agency Banking Network, as part of efforts targeted towards the advancement of its mission to deepen relationships with its network and, most importantly, expand financial inclusion across Nigeria.

The newly launched multi benefit structure which offers partners a comprehensive value proposition, was unveiled at the inaugural UBA Aggregator Engagement Session, held at the Bank’s Head Office in Lagos on Tuesday.

The session themed, “POS-itive Impact: Connecting Agents, Merchants, and Customers,” served as a collaborative platform to align strategies for scaling the UBAMONI Agency Banking ecosystem and bringing together key industry aggregators, Point-of-Sale (POS) partners, and network managers,

UBA’s Executive Director Designate, Digital Banking, Emmanuel Lamptey, who spoke at the event, emphasised the critical role partnerships play in achieving national financial inclusion objectives.

“Today’s session marks a pivotal step in our collective journey to democratise financial access in Nigeria. By bringing together our valued aggregators and partners, we are strengthening the ecosystem that connects UBA directly to communities and ensuring that reliable financial services is within everyone’s reach,” he stated.

Emphasising the need for partnerships, UBA’s Head, Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, who presented the keynote address, outlined the strategic imperative behind the new structure.

“Our aggregators are fundamental to realising our ambition of building Africa’s most impactful digital collections network. This structured framework is designed to be scalable, transparent, and mutually rewarding, empowering our partners with the technology and support needed to drive agent productivity as well as serve under-served communities effectively,” Fashola noted.

The platform delivers comprehensive value to agents and aggregators alike, featuring instant settlement, reliable transaction processing, real-time dashboard reporting, and a full suite of services including dispute and terminal management, analytics, card withdrawals, bill payments, and pay-with-transfer.

For aggregators specifically, the model provides a structured opportunity to on board and manage agents within UBA’s network, access attractive incentives and commissions, as well as leverage a dedicated Aggregator Admin Portal for real-time visibility into agent performance and transactions

UBA’s Head, Agency Banking, Adetunji Iyiola who noted the customer-centric focus of the initiative, emphasized that the structure fundamentally strengthens the collaboration between UBA, merchants, and agent

“This rollout is about creating superior value for every stakeholder, and enabling better service delivery to customers while ensuring our partners have the tools and incentives to thrive. It reinforces our promise to deliver essential banking services exactly where they are needed most”. he said.

With the introduction of the aggregator framework, UBA further cements its leadership in pioneering innovative digital financial solutions that bridge the inclusion gap and drive economic empowerment across the African continent.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.

