Terrorism: Centre urges NSA to review national security strategy document

Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD), has called on the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to review the National Security Strategy Document to guide all citizens in addressing their concerns on insecurity.

The Executive Director of the SCDDD, Amb. Sani Bala, made the call at a news briefing on the state of the nation, held in Abuja on Thursday.

Bala also implored the federal and state governments to follow through the establishment of the regional security outfits and community policing and ensure community ownership of the policing operations.

He emphasised the need for the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the Interreligious Peace Committee to carry out vigorous advocacy against insurgency, religious intolerance, banditry and terrorist activities.

Bala said, ”The centre notes with serious concern the impact of insecurity on the economic and social development of the country despite the commendable new security strategies being adopted to restore durable peace and security in the country.

”The centre welcomes the notable changes which include, appointment of new minister of defence, increased budgetary allocations to security and defence, high level diplomatic collaborations as well as the creation of some new security outfits, such as the Forest Guards; Aviation Security; Regional Security Outfits; and Local Vigilantes, resulting in the ongoing tremendous successful onslaught against insurgency, terrorism and banditry, in many states in the North.

”We however, note, with deep concern, the alarming rapid penetration of the terrorists, kidnappers. and bandits into some southern states.

”The Centre therefore calls on the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to urgently review the National Security Strategy Document that would guide all citizens in addressing their concerns on insecurity.”

According to him, it is imperative to reemphasise the use of non kinetic approach such as youth employment, vibrant industrial economy and investment in social welfare of the people.

He advised the Executive, Legislature, and the Judiciary to team up, cooperate and collaborate with each other to decisively address the issues of insecurity, and systemic corruption.

Similarly, Bala called on the Nigerian elite to be more patriotic in the derivation and use of the Nigerian common patrimony.

He added, “‘They should ensure that governments at all levels uphold the guiding principles of democratic governance to restore durable peace and security and reduce the current biting economic hardships in the country.

”The judiciary to rise up to the challenges of quick dispensation of justice and to restore public trust in the country’s legal system consistent with the national laws.

”We also appreciate President Bola Tinubu for shuttle diplomacy and the eventual nomination of substantive Heads of Nigeria’s Diplomatic Missions abroad.”

He, however, urged the Federal Government to restore the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ political and diplomatic visibility in all matters of diplomacy and international relations.

Bala urged, ”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should urgently, convoke a national dialogue before 2027 general elections, to reexamine the Nigerian Foreign Policy which was last reviewed in 1981.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2