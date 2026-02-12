Shettima departs Abuja for 2026 AU Summit in Ethiopia

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday departed Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 2026 African Union (AU) Summit.

The News Agancy of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the summit is: ‘Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063’.

It will focus on advancing continental commitments towards sustainable water management, improved sanitation systems, and the broader development aspirations encapsulated in the AU’s Agenda 2063 framework.

While in Addis Ababa, the vice-president will join other African leaders at the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government.

Similarly, Shettima will attend the 30th General Assembly, holding from Feb. 14 and 15.

The vice-president will participate in high-level side events and hold bilateral engagements with political and business leaders aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic, economic, and strategic partnerships across the continent.

Shettima, who is being accompanied by cabinet Ministers and other senior government officials, is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of his official engagements in Addis Ababa.

