Sen. Wadada’s followers Duff hat for Nasarawa governor in support of governorship zoning

DAVID CHRISTOPHER, Nasarawa

The followers and die-hard supporters of Sen. Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, representing Nasarawa West Senatorial zone at the red Chambers Abuja, in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State yesterday threw their weight behind the Nasarawa state Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule’s decision to embrace the ongoing APC rotation of governorship slot within the three Senatorial districts of the state.

The Director General of Sen. Wadada Campaign Organization who led the said supporters in their thousands during an advocacy solidarity rally that begins from the palace of the Emir of Keffi Dr. Shehu Chindo Yamusa III and terminated at the senator’s campaign office in Keffi.

They also presented a letter to the emir of Keffi in the said aspect for onward delivery to the governor of the state.

The letter which a copy was made available to our correspondent, read in part, “On behalf of Senator Ahmed Wadada Aliyu Campaign council and the entire team Wadada for governor 2027,we are extremely thrilled to formally write and identify with His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi A Sule for his purposeful leadership laden with astuteness and shrewd tendencies that birth enduring peace and unprecedented infrastructural revolution in Nasarawa State.

” Your Excellency Sir, the exceeding all expectation administration has inspired the confidence in leadership, silenced arm chair critics and clearly put our dear state on the path of prosperity anchored on security, justice and fairness to all.

” The creation of equal opportunities to all and sundry as being pointed by His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi Sule will no doubt provide a level paying field and allay any fears of domination by any Senatorial districts or section of the state.

“It is against this backdrop that the entire Team Wadada for governor 2027 finds it compelling to identify with His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi A Sule and his decision to uphold the zoning arrangement arising from sound judgement and fair play for all”.

The Campaign DG further said as a result of all the positive gestures of the state governor geared towards developing the state, Sen. Wadada’s followers are reaffirming their total support with the decision of the said zoning, adding that they shall continue to give their unflinching support for the actualization of the peace building initiative and cohesive measures that is being contemplated for equity and justice.

Our correspondent gathered that since the inception of the ongoing democracy in 1999 the the three Senatorial districts of the state had had their share of the said rotation beginning with Western, Southern zone while the incumbent governor of the is completing the tenure of northern zone.

One political pundit, who do not want his name mention for fear of political victimization said, ” Infact, the governor of the state up till this time did not mention the zone that could be given automatic slot to run for the governor of the state in the coming election.

” But going by the zoning arrangement it will be fair to allow the Western zone to produce the next governor of state in APC, because the started in 1999 and ended in 2007 while other zones followed suit. So by implication the zone has left the governorship office for about 20 years now”.

