Refining Edo’s future through Gov Okpebholo’s strategic energy investment

PATRICK AKHERE EBOJELE, PHD

When Governor Monday Okpebholo announced Edo State’s partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC Ltd.) to establish a 10,000 barrels-per-day condensate refinery, it was clear this was not just another government project.

It was a statement — of intent, of confidence, and of a government determined to build a future that works for its people under the SHINE Agenda.

For years, until recently, Nigeria has lived with a painful contradiction: a nation rich in oil and gas resources, yet heavily dependent on imported refined fuel.

This dependence has drained foreign exchange, weakened industrial growth and exposed citizens to fuel scarcity and price shocks.

Edo State, under Governor Okpebholo’s leadership, is choosing a different path — one that prioritises local value addition, economic resilience and sustainable development.

At the heart of this initiative is the concept of a condensate refinery — a specialised facility designed to process condensate, a light hydrocarbon liquid associated with natural gas, into refined products such as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). Unlike traditional crude oil refineries, which are larger, more complex and takes many years to build, condensate refineries are smaller, faster to deploy and more flexible.

They focus on turning lighter feedstock into high-demand fuels, making them ideal for states seeking quicker and more targeted energy solutions.

Nigeria has only a handful of condensate refinery projects in the pipeline. NNPC has previously announced plans for two large condensate refineries with a combined capacity of about 200,000 barrels per day in Delta and Imo states, alongside a few smaller modular initiatives by private investors.

However, most of these projects remain at planning or early development stages.

This means the Edo-NNPC refinery stands out as one of the earliest concrete steps toward building a functional condensate refining ecosystem in the country.

The proposed Edo refinery, to be located across Oredo and Orhionmwon Local Government Areas, is expected to supply significant volumes of petrol and diesel to Edo and neighbouring states. But its importance goes far beyond fuel availability. It represents a shift from dependency to self-reliance, from consumption to production, and from waiting for federal interventions to actively partnering in national solutions.

Governor Okpebholo’s role in this project has been decisive. By committing land, Certificates of Occupancy, security and full administrative support, his administration has removed some of the biggest barriers to industrial investment.

This is leadership in action — not merely approving projects on paper, but creating the conditions for them to succeed on the ground.

The economic benefits are clear. The refinery will create direct jobs during construction and operation, and indirect jobs across transportation, logistics, maintenance, retail distribution and service sectors.

For young people in Edo, this means opportunities to gain skills, earn livelihoods and build careers at home. For local businesses, it means increased demand, reduced operating costs and a stronger market environment.

Industrial growth is another major gain. Access to locally refined fuel lowers energy costs for manufacturers, farmers and traders, making their products more competitive.

Over time, this can stimulate broader industrial activity, encourage new investments and position Edo as a genuine energy and industrial hub in the South-South region.

The partnership with NNPC also sends a strong signal to investors. It shows that Edo State is serious about infrastructure, serious about economic diversification and serious about long-term development.

It aligns state policy with federal priorities under the Renewed Hope Agenda and reinforces a cooperative governance model that delivers real results.

Yet, no project of this scale is without challenges. Feedstock availability, project execution, financing and long-term sustainability are issues that must be carefully managed. Nigeria’s history with refining infrastructure reminds us that success depends not just on building facilities, but on ensuring consistent supply, transparent operations and strong governance.

But what distinguishes this project is the level of political will already demonstrated. Governor Okpebholo’s assurances on security, logistics and regulatory support show a government that understands both the risks and the responsibilities involved.

Beyond economics, the social impact of this refinery is profound. Jobs reduce poverty. Reduced poverty improves access to education, healthcare and housing.

Improved living standards strengthen social stability and community cohesion. In this sense, the refinery is not just an industrial asset — it is a social investment, a development tool and a platform for shared prosperity.

This initiative also places Edo State within Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape. While the world gradually transitions toward renewable energy, fossil fuels will continue to play a critical role in the medium term.

By investing in local refining, Edo is ensuring that Nigeria extracts maximum value from its hydrocarbon resources while preparing for a more diversified energy future. It is a pragmatic, forward-looking approach that balances today’s realities with tomorrow’s possibilities.

Governor Okpebholo’s leadership on this project reflects a deeper philosophy: that governance must move beyond promises to performance, beyond speeches to structures, and beyond plans to practical outcomes.

This refinery is not just about barrels per day; it is about dignity per household, hope per youth, stability per community and confidence per investor.

In every sense, this initiative embodies the spirit of the SHINE Agenda — Strategic, Humane, Inclusive and Enterprising.

It shows what is possible when leadership meets vision, when policy meets action and when government chooses to invest deliberately in the long-term wellbeing of its people.

Edo State is not merely refining condensate. It is refining its future.

Ebojele is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Senator Monday Okpehbholo

