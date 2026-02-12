REA Delivers 1MW of Clean Energy to Rubochi, Ikwa Communities through the Korean Energy Project

On the 12th of February 2026, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), in partnership with the Government of the Republic of Korea, successfully commissioned a 1MW combined capacity clean energy infrastructure to two communities under the Korean Energy Project (KEP): a 900 kWp solar hybrid facility in Rubochi and a 100 kWp system in Ikwa, both within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

These 3 mini-grids, situated strategically in the 2 communities, are fully operational and now providing stable, reliable electricity to households, small businesses, schools, healthcare facilities, and commercial clusters, 24/7. The KEP stands as one of the most impactful and timely Official Development Assistance (ODA) interventions received by the Nigerian Government.

Seamlessly implemented by the REA, the project reflects Nigeria’s commitment to accelerating universal energy access through sustainable and community-driven solutions. In Rubochi alone, approximately 2,500 households and institutions are now connected to reliable power, while Ikwa community has so far recorded 300 connections. The impact is immediate and transformative. Small businesses are extending operations beyond daylight hours, students are learning in safer and better-lit environments, healthcare delivery is more reliable, and local economic activities are expanding, creating jobs and strengthening livelihoods.

Designed as a fully integrated energy solution, the project combines robust solar generation, a modern distribution network, advanced metering infrastructure, and household energy appliances, including lighting points and sockets, enabling immediate productive use of electricity. At the national level, an advanced energy management system has been deployed at the REA headquarters, providing real-time operational visibility and enabling continuous technical oversight and support to the Renewable Energy Service Companies (RESCOs) responsible for operations and maintenance.

Through the REA’s established Rural Electricity Users Cooperative Societies (REUCS) framework, the Agency has worked closely with RESCO operators and community stakeholders to promote responsible energy use, strengthen local ownership, and address issues such as vandalism and inefficient consumption. The project benefited from exemplary community buy-in and support, made possible by the leadership of the Zaki of Rubochi.

The Honourable Minister for the FCT, Nyesom Wike, represented by the Minister’s Chief of Staff, Hon. Chidi Amadi, commended the REA for aligning its interventions with the ongoing development effort of the FCT administration.

While reiterating the Federal Government’s commitment to alleviating energy poverty, the Honourable Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, represented by the Ministry”s Permanent Secretary, Engr. Mahmuda Mamman, explained that “Distributed renewable energy remains a critical pillar in closing the access gap efficiently and sustainably. By leveraging innovation, public-private collaboration, and institutional coordination, we are driving systemic reforms that strengthen grid resilience while expanding off-grid solutions. Our goal is clear: reliable, affordable, and clean energy for all Nigerians, powering economic growth, job creation, and national development.”

Abba Abubakar Aliyu, the MD/CEO of the REA explained that “at the Rural Electrification Agency, we are intentional about deploying clean, reliable, and community-driven energy solutions that catalyze socio-economic transformation. This intervention is not just about megawatts installed, it is about livelihoods supported, emissions reduced, and local ecosystems strengthened”.

Having enjoyed stable electricity for 5 months through the mini-grid, prior to the commissioning date, the HRH Sa’Rubochiyi of Rubochi, Alhaji Muhammed Ibrahim, explained that “for years, our people struggled with unreliable power, limiting our businesses, our children’s education, and even access to basic services. This solar project has brought light, but more importantly, it has brought hope. Our traders can now extend their working hours, our youths can learn with better tools, and our health services can function more effectively”.

Representing the Korean Government, Namgoong Tak, the Charge d’ Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Korea expressed delight with the collaboration between Nigeria and Korea, as well as the REA’s sustained dedication to the delivery of the interventions.

The Korean Energy Project demonstrates how strategic international collaboration can accelerate Nigeria’s electrification agenda while embedding sustainability, local content, and community ownership at its core. The REA calls on the people of Rubochi and Ikwa to take full ownership of these assets, protect them, utilize them productively, and support the systems that will ensure their long-term success.