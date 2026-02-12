NNPC, Seplat Energy schedule Gas facility maintenance

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Seplat Energy Plc, a Joint Venture partner of NNPC Ltd and key gas supplier to the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC) pipeline network, will conduct scheduled maintenance on its gas production facilities from February 12th to 15th, 2026.

According to a press statement issued by Andy Odeh, Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd., this routine exercise is part of standard industry protocols to ensure safe and reliable operation of critical gas infrastructure.

The four-day maintenance will temporarily reduce gas supply to the NGIC pipeline network, potentially affecting power generation companies.

NNPC Ltd and Seplat Energy are working together to complete the maintenance safely and efficiently.

The statement reads in part:” NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) is also sourcing alternative gas supplies to minimize disruptions.

Gas supply is expected to resume promptly after the maintenance, allowing affected power generation companies to return to normal operations. Updates will be provided as necessary.

