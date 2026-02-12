February 12, 2026
Trending now

Fed ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment defended 2026 budget before Joint…

Love in a hard country: What Valentine’s Day means in Nigeria

Budget defence when Sports Media Team Committee presents 2026 budget before House…

2026 budget presentation with Nigeria Correctional Service held in Abuja

Committee’s 2026 budget defence with stakeholders, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Nigeria-Morocco Gas pipeline to boost cross-border Energy Trade – Ojulari

NDLEA urges tertiary institutions to adopt drug prevention policies, integrity test

Catholic Lay Apostolate Centre in conjunction with YCP of Catholic Archdiocese of…

Lagos APC weaponizing innocent Lagosians’ NIN, VIN to boost party’s e-registration, PDP…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 12, 2026

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Nigeria-Morocco Gas pipeline to boost cross-border Energy Trade – Ojulari

by Peter Anayo0174

 

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

 

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari has reiterated that accelerated delivery of flagship projects such as the Nigeria–Morocco Gas Pipeline and the expansion of the West African Gas Pipeline is critical to strengthening regional integration and advancing cross-border energy trade.

 

Speaking on the imperative of expanding cross-border energy infrastructure, Ojulari said NNPC Ltd’s ongoing regional gas initiatives demonstrate how shared assets can unlock scale, efficiency, and resilience.

 

Ojulari disclosed this during a fireside chat with Mr. Andy Brown, Deputy Chair of Ørsted and President of the Energy Institute, at the 2026 International Energy Week (IEW) in London, on Wednesday.

 

The NNPC boss identified shared infrastructure, policy alignment, coordinated investment frameworks, cross-border knowledge and technology exchange, integrated gas market development, and sustained regional diplomacy among National Oil Companies (NOCs) as key pillars for securing Africa’s energy future.

 

According to him, the continent must move towards aligned pricing frameworks, transit protocols, local content standards, and joint technical regulations, drawing lessons from reforms such as Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), to reduce investment friction, safeguard cross-border infrastructure, and ensure equitable access to shared energy assets.

 

Ojulari also called for structured joint investment platforms among African NOCs, stressing that Africa can attract and deploy capital more effectively when acting collectively rather than individually.

 

On NNPC Ltd’s ambition to raise oil output, expand gas production, and attract investment, Ojulari said delivery will require a pragmatic, Africa-centric strategy—one that positions energy as both a catalyst for economic development and a contributor to global climate goals.

 

“Our pathway is clear: grow production responsibly, scale gas as the backbone of Africa’s industrialisation, strengthen environmental accountability, and align with global decarbonisation objectives—while ensuring that Africans are not left behind in the energy transition,” he affirmed.

 

A press statement issued by Andy Odeh, Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd,  explained that

the International Energy Week (IEW) is a premier global platform where energy leaders, including policymakers, industry executives, investors, regulators, and innovators, converge to discuss energy security, transition pathways, capital formation, and sustainability.

 

This year’s event in London will feature the Chair of Ørsted and the President of the Energy Institute on Wednesday, the statement said.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Media Excellence: Femi Soneye Wins Champion Newspapers’ 2024 Media Manager Award  

Editor

We Are Flooding Aba With Prepaid Meters Like No Other DisCo”, Aba Power MD

Editor

Gabriel Ogbechie @ 59 : An Energy icon, visionary entrepreneur, leader, philanthropist and impactful patriot

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO