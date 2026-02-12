Nigeria-Morocco Gas pipeline to boost cross-border Energy Trade – Ojulari

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari has reiterated that accelerated delivery of flagship projects such as the Nigeria–Morocco Gas Pipeline and the expansion of the West African Gas Pipeline is critical to strengthening regional integration and advancing cross-border energy trade.

Speaking on the imperative of expanding cross-border energy infrastructure, Ojulari said NNPC Ltd’s ongoing regional gas initiatives demonstrate how shared assets can unlock scale, efficiency, and resilience.

Ojulari disclosed this during a fireside chat with Mr. Andy Brown, Deputy Chair of Ørsted and President of the Energy Institute, at the 2026 International Energy Week (IEW) in London, on Wednesday.

The NNPC boss identified shared infrastructure, policy alignment, coordinated investment frameworks, cross-border knowledge and technology exchange, integrated gas market development, and sustained regional diplomacy among National Oil Companies (NOCs) as key pillars for securing Africa’s energy future.

According to him, the continent must move towards aligned pricing frameworks, transit protocols, local content standards, and joint technical regulations, drawing lessons from reforms such as Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), to reduce investment friction, safeguard cross-border infrastructure, and ensure equitable access to shared energy assets.

Ojulari also called for structured joint investment platforms among African NOCs, stressing that Africa can attract and deploy capital more effectively when acting collectively rather than individually.

On NNPC Ltd’s ambition to raise oil output, expand gas production, and attract investment, Ojulari said delivery will require a pragmatic, Africa-centric strategy—one that positions energy as both a catalyst for economic development and a contributor to global climate goals.

“Our pathway is clear: grow production responsibly, scale gas as the backbone of Africa’s industrialisation, strengthen environmental accountability, and align with global decarbonisation objectives—while ensuring that Africans are not left behind in the energy transition,” he affirmed.

A press statement issued by Andy Odeh, Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd, explained that

the International Energy Week (IEW) is a premier global platform where energy leaders, including policymakers, industry executives, investors, regulators, and innovators, converge to discuss energy security, transition pathways, capital formation, and sustainability.

This year’s event in London will feature the Chair of Ørsted and the President of the Energy Institute on Wednesday, the statement said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2