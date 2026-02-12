NDDC Works with New Governance Structure, Ogbuku Affirms

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has affirmed that the Commission has started implementing a new Governance Advisory Report as part of its strategy to consolidate its performance and reposition itself for greater impact in the year ahead.

Speaking during a two-day NDDC Management Retreat at the Landmark Events Centre, Owerri, Imo State, Ogbuku, noted that the retreat focused on strengthening governance and improving project and service delivery.

The 2026 NDDC Management Retreat, which was anchored on the theme: “Consolidating Performance and Repositioning the Commission for Strategic Impact in 2026,” had in attendance the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye; the Executive Director, Projects, Dr Victor Antai, the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Otunba Ifedayo Abegunde, and all the Directors of the Commission.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer stated that the Commission is already implementing the Governance Advisory Report, prepared by the multinational business management consultancy firm, KPMG, to facilitate its transition from transaction to transformation.

According to him, the KPMG report provides the tool for a new institutional culture, anchored in sound ethics and good corporate governance, to improve NDDC’s internal processes and protocols.

He urged members of the NDDC Governing Board and Management Committee to be deliberate in avoiding the mistakes of the past, though the experiences shaped the Commission’s present reality.

Ogbuku declared: “The 2026 NDDC Management Retreat offers a strategic platform for us to deepen our collective understanding of the Commission’s Standard Operating Procedures, SOP, and code of conduct, which remain the foundation of our service delivery. It is an opportunity to reflect on our institutional values, reassess our operational processes, and ensure that our actions consistently align with the Commission’s mandate and expectations of the public.

“Beyond policy discussions, this gathering calls for a renewed commitment to strengthening internal cohesion, collaboration, and mutual accountability across all levels of the organisation. By fostering unity of purpose, improving communication, and reinforcing ethical standards, we can enhance efficiency, promote transparency, and position the Commission to deliver greater impact in the Niger Delta region.

“Let us therefore,use this retreat not only as an opportunity for reflection, but as a catalyst for innovation, teamwork, and sustained institutional excellence.”

Ogbuku called on the Directors to practice good governance by implementing the basic rules, practices, and processes of corporate governance and adopting a set of relationships among the organisation’s board, management, and key stakeholders.

Speaking earlier, the NDDC Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Dr Patterson Ogon, affirmed that the Commission remained committed to facilitating sustainable development across the Niger Delta. “Achieving this mandate, however, requires deliberate planning, strong coordination, and a shared sense of purpose,” he said.

He stated further: “This retreat provides a structured platform to set a clear direction for 2026. It offers an opportunity for performance review and stocktaking, particularly regarding project delivery and the Commission’s strategic agenda. It also enables Management to clearly define roles and responsibilities, align priorities, and establish action-oriented outcomes.

“Above all, the retreat reinforces our accountability framework and strengthens our performance architecture, ensuring that our collective efforts translate into measurable impact for the people of the Niger Delta.”

Ogon, noted that the retreat aimed to evaluate past performance and set a transformative agenda for the region’s development in the coming year.

Speaking on the topic, “Consolidating Organizational Performance Through Human Capital, Change, and Team Alignment,” the Lead Presenter and Director of Studies at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Dr Dada, Joseph Olugbenga, urged the NDDC to emphasize teamwork and strive for robust engagement on key issues affecting the Niger Delta region.

He advised the NDDC to focus on consolidating performance, strengthening governance, and repositioning the Commission for greater strategic impact