NAPTIP raises alarm, says human traffickers now targeting youths with IT skills

… Blames poverty, ignorance for high prevalence of human trafficking in Nigeria

. As court jails two Chinese 46yrs each over N3.4bn, $2.5m cyber terrorism scheme in Lagos

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja and BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has rescued and repatriated 23 Nigerian youths suspected to be victims of human trafficking from Thailand.

The Director-General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, disclosed this on Wednesday while alerting the public to a new trend of trafficking to the South Asia region for cyber-enabled crimes.

The Head of Press and Public Relations Unit of NAPTIP, Vincent Adekoye, conveyed the development in a statement titled ‘DG NAPTIP alerts on new trend of trafficking to the South Asia region for cyber-enabled crimes as the agency rescues 23 victims from Thailand.’

According to the statement, the operation was carried out with the support and collaboration of Eden (Myanmar), with critical assistance from the British Government.

The victims, who have arrived in Nigeria, were deceived, recruited, and trafficked to Southeast Asian countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia for cyber-enabled crimes such as romance scams, cryptocurrency-related fraud, and investment scams.

Speaking on the nature of the exploitation, Bello called for collaboration among all stakeholders.

“This is a new dimension of the human trafficking phenomenon that targets vibrant and intelligent Nigerians.

“The trafficker goes after boys and girls who have one skill or the other, but preferably computer and IT skills, and those who do not drink alcohol or smoke.

“They promised them a scholarship and gainful employment,” she said.

She explained that upon arrival in their destination countries, the victims were trained in various methods of scamming.

“Some of them are enrolled in the language school, preferably Chinese, and, within the shortest time, graduate as translators and are offered the role of Customer Care to deceive their targets,” Bello added.

The NAPTIP boss said the victims disclosed that they were compelled to target individuals and organisations in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Ethiopia, and Canada for romance, investment, cryptocurrency, and other online fraud.

“They disclosed that they were accommodated in a hostel with bunks and provided with all the necessary gadgets, and are forced to go after their targets.

“They are monitored by fierce-looking mafia guys who also torture any of them who refuse to meet their daily targets,” she explained.

Also, The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Kano Zonal Office, says lack of economic opportunities, poor access to education and ignorance of associated risks are major drivers of human trafficking in Nigeria.

The Zonal Commander, Mr Abdullahi Babale, said this on Wednesday in Kano, while presenting a paper at a two-day training on Gender and Safeguarding, with focus on the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), organised by Self Help Africa.

Babale said unemployment and limited vocational opportunities had continued to expose many youths to traffickers who lured them with promises of better livelihoods.

According to him, the absence of sustainable sources of income makes young people vulnerable to exploitation, as they are easily deceived with false assurances of jobs and improved living conditions.

He identified inadequate access to quality education as another key factor fueling trafficking.

“Limited access to education reduces awareness and critical thinking, thereby increasing the vulnerability of children and youths to traffickers,” he said.

The commander also cited high demand for cheap and submissive child labour in the informal sector, as well as increased migration opportunities facilitated by improved communication and transportation, as contributing factors.

He added that the desire of some youths to seek greener pastures abroad had further heightened their susceptibility to trafficking networks.

Babale decried institutional lapses, including inadequate political commitment and weak enforcement mechanisms, which he said undermined efforts to combat child trafficking and prosecute offenders.

He also warned that victims of trafficking often suffered severe maltreatment, sexual abuse, torture, exposure to diseases and emotional trauma.

The NAPTIP official explained that traffickers employed various control mechanisms, including intimidation, threats, violence, deception, debt bondage, social isolation and identity manipulation, to dominate their victims.

Babale said traffickers also used blackmail and false promises of employment to gain the cooperation of victims and their families.

The NAPTIP official called for intensified public awareness campaigns, improved access to education and expanded economic empowerment programmes to curb the menace.

He urged communities, parents and other stakeholders to collaborate with security agencies and report suspected trafficking cases promptly

In another development, The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has sentenced two Chinese nationals, Huang Haoyu and An Hongxu, to 46 years’ imprisonment each for cyberterrorism, internet fraud and money laundering involving over N3.4 billion and $2.5 million.

Justice Daniel Osiagor delivered the judgment on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, after the defendants changed their pleas from not guilty to guilty during the proceedings.

The convicts were arrested on December 19, 2024, during a large-scale sting operation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) tagged “Eagle Flush Operation.”

The operation led to the arrest of 792 suspected fraudsters linked to cryptocurrency scams, fake investment platforms and romance fraud syndicates operating across Lagos.

According to the EFCC, investigations revealed that the fraud network operated through Genting International Co. Ltd., allegedly incorporated by Friday Audu at the directive of Huang Haoyu to facilitate the scheme.

The defendants were accused of recruiting and employing Nigerian youths to impersonate foreign nationals on online platforms to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The trio, alongside the company and another suspect said to be at large, were arraigned by the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 on a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy, cyberterrorism, internet fraud and money laundering to the tune of N3,407,824,740.78 and $2,562,203.

One of the charges stated that the defendants conspired in 2024 to willfully access and deploy computer systems in a manner designed to seriously destabilise Nigeria’s economic and social structure, contrary to Sections 27 and 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024.

Although they initially pleaded not guilty, counsel to the first and third defendants, Bridget Omateno, informed the court at the resumed sitting that her clients wished to change their pleas.

After the charges were re-read, Huang and Hongxu pleaded guilty, while Friday Audu maintained his not guilty plea.

Prosecution counsel, Bilikisu Bala-Buhari, urged the court to impose the maximum penalty of life imprisonment on counts one to three and 14 years’ imprisonment on counts four to seven.

She also requested the forfeiture of all items recovered during the investigation to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The EFCC had recovered a large cache of operational equipment from four properties in Victoria Island and Ikoyi, including 1,596 mobile phones, 2,120 office chairs, 544 office tables, 194 routers, 43 computer systems and a network server, 126 air-conditioning units, thousands of SIM cards, generators, vehicles, and hundreds of mattresses and bunk beds.

In his judgment, Justice Osiagor sentenced both Huang and Hongxu to a cumulative 46 years’ imprisonment each, with an option of a N56 million fine.

The court also ordered that they undertake three days of community service and be repatriated after serving their sentences and completing the community service requirement.

The matter was adjourned until April 29, 2026, for the continuation of trial of Friday Audu, who continues to contest the charges.

