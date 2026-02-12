February 13, 2026
NACA presents 2026 budget before House of Rep Committee on Infectious Diseases held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo097

Member of the House Committee on infectious Diseases Hon Matthew Nwogu, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Abubakar Zango, and Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Infectious Diseases Hon. Amobi Ogah, when the Director- General National Agency for Control of AIDS [NACA] Presented 2026 budget before the House of Representative Committee on Infectious Diseases, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Members House Committee on Infectious Diseases Hon Abang Victor Bisong, Hon Matthew Nwogu, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Abubakar Zango, and Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Infectious Diseases Hon. Amobi Ogah, when the Director- General National Agency for Control of AIDS [NACA] Presented 2026 budget before the House of Representative Committee on Infectious Diseases, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

