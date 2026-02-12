Lagos Free Zone Secures Historic Nigeria Customs Approval for “Green Channel” with Lekki Deep Sea Port

In a landmark move to progress Nigerian trade facilitation, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has officially approved the activation of the Lagos Free Zone Green Channel. This dedicated corridor enables the seamless, controlled movement of Free Zone cargo directly from the Lekki Deep Sea Port to the Lagos Free Zone (Lagos FZ).

As the only Free Zone in Nigeria with the Lekki Deep Sea Port as its anchor tenant, Lagos Free Zone is now uniquely positioned to offer a definitive competitive advantage in inward logistics. With this official sanction from the NCS, LFZ becomes the first and only zone in the country to operate a sanctioned green channel, reflecting globally recognised port-to-free-zone logistics and customs integration models successfully implemented in leading trade hubs in Middle-East and Asia.

Redefining the Gateway to West Africa

By eliminating traditional bottlenecks between the port and the zone, the Lagos Free Zone Green Channel fundamentally transforms the operational landscape for Lagos Free Zone tenants. This dedicated corridor enables a “port-to-factory” velocity that converts location in Lagos Free Zone into a strategic edge, drastically reducing capital tied up in demurrage and truck wait times.

Enterprises in Lagos Free Zone can now scale their industrial output with total peace of mind, as every consignment is protected by an unbroken chain of 24/7 CCTV surveillance, telemetry, and tamper-evident digital logs that ensure absolute cargo integrity. This integration not only secures the supply chain but also builds unrivalled investor confidence by establishing a transparent, high-compliance trade environment monitored directly by the Nigeria Customs Service. For manufacturers and distributors, the outcome is a predictable, ultra-fast logistics flow that solidifies Lagos Free Zone as the most efficient regional hub for Nigerian and West African operations.

“This approval is a testament to our commitment to trade modernization. The Lagos Free Zone Green Channel will enhance Customs visibility while significantly improving investor confidence in Nigeria’s Special Economic Zones,” stated the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.

“The activation of the Lagos Free Zone Green Channel is the latest testament to our customer-centricity and our commitment to continually deliver enhanced ease of doing business for our tenants,” said Mrs. Adesuwa Ladoja, MD/CEO of Lagos Free Zone. “The Green Channel solidifies the advantages of Lekki Deep Sea Port being physically and digitally integrated into our zone, we have effectively removed the ‘last mile’ uncertainty that has historically challenged Nigerian logistics. Our tenants no longer need to navigate the complexities of traditional port exits; instead, they benefit from a high-velocity, Customs-integrated corridor that moves cargo with precision and speed. This is a gamechanger for manufacturing and regional distribution, reinforcing Lagos Free Zone as the premier gateway for those looking to dominate the West African market”.

Promoted by Singapore-based Tolaram, Lagos Free Zone is the first privately-held deep sea port-based free trade zone in Nigeria. Centrally located in Lagos State, the commercial center of West Africa’s largest economy, the zone covers an area of 860 hectares. It is fully equipped with world-class infrastructure, a single window clearance for ease of doing business, and integrated with the 90 hectares Lekki Deep Sea Port, which allows for access to regional and international markets.