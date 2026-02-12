Lagos APC weaponizing innocent Lagosians’ NIN, VIN to boost party’s e-registration, PDP alleges

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged a clandestine operation of the All Progressives Congress APC-led government to illegally procure the private data of residents as part of the party’s e-registration exercise.

PDP alleged that this was being done in connivance with certain unscrupulous elements within the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The State PDP Publicity Secretary Elect, Dr. Christopher Odianarewo, states this in a statement, alleging that Lagos APC is weaponizing the NIN and VIN of innocent Lagosians to bypass the true will of the people.

Odianarewo stated that the act is a direct assault on the National Data Protection Act and a blatant violation of the privacy rights of every citizen.

Odianarewo wrote: “The Lagos State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) wishes to bring to the urgent attention of the general public, civil society organizations, and international observers, a high-tech electoral subversion plot currently being orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State.

​”Recent intelligence and field reports have exposed a clandestine operation where the APC-led government, in connivance with certain unscrupulous elements within the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has illegally procured the private data of Lagos residents.

​

“This sensitive information, specifically Voter Identification Numbers (VIN) and National Identification Numbers (NIN), is being systematically harvested to: Populate the APC’s ongoing membership e-registration with non-consenting citizens to create a false image of party strength.”

He maintained that the party is manipulating the voter register ahead of the 2027 general elections by aligning cloned party data with the national voter database.

​”The APC’s sudden obsession with “digital registration” is not an exercise in modern democracy; it is a survival tactic of a rejected regime. Having failed Lagosians in every ramification, from the crippling cost of living to the infrastructural decay and the suppression of civic voices, the ruling party has realized that they can no longer win through the ballot box in a fair contest.

​

“By weaponizing the NIN and VIN of innocent Lagosians, they seek to bypass the true will of the people. This is a direct assault on the National Data Protection Act and a blatant violation of the privacy rights of every Lagosian.

​”We use this medium to seriously warn the APC-led Lagos State Government and its collaborators in INEC and NIMC: Desist from this evil act immediately. The era of “digital thuggery” is over. Lagosians are now more enlightened and vigilant than ever before. No amount of database cloning, identity theft, or electronic manipulation will stop the inevitable defeat that awaits the APC in 2027. You have been rejected by the people, and your desperation only confirms your exit.

​”We therefore urge all residents of Lagos to be extra cautious. Do not provide your NIN, VIN, or any sensitive personal information to any “party agents” or “community enumerators” under the guise of government surveys or suspicious registration drives.

​

“Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. We must protect our identities as fiercely as we protect our votes.

​”The PDP remains committed to defending the sanctity of our democratic process and will not hesitate to seek international sanctions against those involved in this data heist.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2