Judge recuses self from EFCC ‘s cases against Ex AGF Malami

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court on Thursday recused himself from two cases instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami.

The judge announced his decision shortly after one of the matters, a civil forfeiture suit seeking the final forfeiture of 57 properties allegedly linked to Malami, was called up for mention.

Justice Egwuatu, who was recently reassigned the cases by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, said he was stepping down from the proceedings for personal reasons and in the overall interest of justice.

He did not elaborate further on the reasons for his withdrawal.

The cases had earlier been handled by Justice Emeka Nwite, who presided over the matters as the court’s vacation judge during the Christmas break before they were reassigned.

With Justice Egwuatu’s recusal, the cases are expected to be reassigned to another judge for continuation of proceedings.

The EFCC’s suit centres on the alleged ownership of 57 properties said to be connected to the former AGF, which the anti-graft agency is seeking to permanently forfeit to the Federal Government.

