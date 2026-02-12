25.8 C
Lagos
February 12, 2026
Trending now

After winning battle on sit-at- home order, Solude describes Anambra as one…

Confusion, controversies trail news of FG’s suspension of ban on sale of…

20m Nigerians to enjoy internet facilities as FG expands rural connectivity —…

Insecurity: Senate warns against prolonged delays in release of Defence budget

NAPTIP raises alarm, says human traffickers now targeting youths with IT skills

Alleged Christian genocide: US moves to tighten noose on high profile Nigerians,…

Dangote Refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit, Motor Spirit (MS) Block Hit 650,000 bpd…

Nutrition Intervention Programme organises by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc for pupils of…

Police contain suspected IED blast at Bayelsa Secretariat, arrests one individual

NIS DG seeks higher funding to strengthen Sports development

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Insecurity: Senate warns against prolonged delays in release of Defence budget

by Peter Anayo057

 

 IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday warned against delay in the full release of defence budget in order to effectively deal with the challenges of insecurity in the country.

Lawan, who gave the warning during 2026 budget defence session with the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa by the committee, particularly demanded the full and timely implementation of the defence budget.

The former Senate President declared that defence spending could not be postponed, adding that delay in releases of funds to the security agencies could undermine the government’s efforts to tackle the activities of kidnappers, bandits and terrorists in the country.

He reiterated the determination of the Senate to ensure improved performance and transparency in defence spending.

“We are prepared on this side of government to ensure that our Armed Forces are given the resources they need,” he said.

Emphasizing that defence spending could not be postponed, he said: “It is defence; you cannot postpone the implementation of the defence budget because that gives an edge to the enemy.

We have to insist that our armed forces and other security agencies have their budgets implemented to secure the lives of Nigerians.

“They need the tools and weapons to fight. If we can provide those, we are committed to giving them the means to effectively combat insecurity.”

Lawan, however, decried the slow pace of implementing the 2025 budget, wondering how the government would deal with the proposal for 2026.

In his presentation, General Musa acknowledged the persistent security challenges across the country but reassured lawmakers that the ministry remains committed to improving its performance despite existing difficulties.

“Challenges are still there, but we are hoping to do better,” he said, stressing that progress so far was made possible by the support and cooperation of the National Assembly.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Soludo describes idolatry as fastest growing religion, urge Christian leaders to salvage situation

Peter Anayo

Five judges punished for misconduct as NJC cracks down on erring officers

Peter Anayo

Sanwo-Olu orders demolition of 22-storey building gutted by fire

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO