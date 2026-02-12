FG unveils Cassava-to-Bioethanol initiative to boost industrial growth, energy security, farmer prosperity

The Director, Economic Growth, Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Auwal Mohammed, representative of the Hon. Minister, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, flanked by participants at the Cassava Bio-Ethanol Value Chain Capacity Building Workshop held in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, 11th – 12th February, 2026.

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s cassava sector into a major industrial and renewable energy driver, as it convened a two-day Capacity Building Workshop for Stakeholders on the Cassava Bioethanol Value Chain Development Project in the North West Geo-Political Zone.

The workshop, which held on 11th and 12th February 2026 at Saffar Guest Inn Limited, Birnin Kebbi, brought together key stakeholders across the Triple-Helix framework, Government, Academia/Research Institutions, and the Private Sector in collaboration with its technical partner Bassay Global Tech & Services Limited.

The Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, who was represented by the Director of Economic Growth, Mr. Auwal Muhammad, described the initiative as a strategic pillar of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This workshop is more than a training session,” he stated. “It is a strategic gathering designed to ensure that Nigeria no longer just grows cassava to eat, but grows cassava to power our nation.”

Driving Industrial Growth Through Bio- ethanol, Nigeria remains the world’s largest producer of cassava, yet much of its potential has remained untapped.

The Cassava Bioethanol Value Chain Development Project seeks to reposition cassava—often referred to as “white gold”—as a catalyst for industrialization and energy transition.

By blending bioethanol with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), the initiative aims to: Reduce reliance on imported fuel, Save trillions of Naira in foreign exchange, Stabilize the Naira, Promote cleaner, renewable energy alternatives, Build a diversified, bio-based economy beyond oil dependency.

The Minister emphasized that the initiative targets over 14 million smallholder farmers, enabling them to transition from subsistence farming into active participants in an industrial value chain.

Under the National Bio-Economy Policy, the Ministry is promoting a circular economy approach that goes beyond ethanol production.

The value chain includes high-quality cassava stems and starch, carbon dioxide capture during fermentation, and animal feed derived from distillery grains.

“This is not just about building factories,” the Minister noted. “It is about building a future where Nigeria becomes a global hub for bio-resources. “

The Director, Agriculture Division of the Economic Growth Department, Mr. Olaifa, described the project as a strategic initiative positioned at the intersection of industrialization, energy transition, and rural empowerment. He acknowledged the vital role of private sector collaboration, particularly with Bassay Global Tech & Services Limited, stressing that such partnerships were essential for translating policy into commercial and industrial success.

The workshop aims to: equip stakeholders with technical competencies for high-yield cassava production and efficient processing, foster collaboration between aggregators, processors, and off-takers to reduce post-harvest losses, currently estimated at nearly 40%, standardize production processes to meet global ethanol specifications for fuel and industrial applications.

In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the National President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Honourable Muhammad Magaji, represented by Moh’d Umar Birnin Magaji, the association commended the Federal Government for prioritizing cassava industrialization.

The message described the initiative as a transformative opportunity for farmers, noting that cassava’s potential extends beyond food security to renewable energy production and economic prosperity.

Agriculture, he emphasized, remains a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy, and initiatives such as the Cassava Bioethanol Value Chain Development Project provide farmers with a pathway to greater value addition, income growth, and long-term sustainability. Ensuring Value for National Investment

As the coordinating Ministry, the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning reiterated its commitment to ensuring that every Naira invested in the project translates into measurable returns—particularly in youth employment, rural empowerment, industrial expansion, and national food security.

The workshop concluded with a renewed call for synergy among farmers, processors, regulators, researchers, investors, and development partners to drive implementation from dialogue to industrial output.

“Let us turn the discussions of today into the industrial output of tomorrow.”

The Cassava Bioethanol Value Chain Development Project is a Federal Government initiative under the National Bio-Economy Policy designed to harness Nigeria’s cassava production strength to drive renewable energy production, reduce fuel import dependence, promote industrial growth, and empower millions of smallholder farmers through value-chain integration.

