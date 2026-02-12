February 12, 2026
Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 12, 2026

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Fed ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment defended 2026 budget before Joint committee on commerce held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo095

From left… Member of the committee, Hon Amobi Ogah, chairman of the House Committee on Small and medium Sized Enterprise, Hon Mansur Soro, and chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on commerce Hon Ahmed Munir, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Commerce, when the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment defended their 2026 budget before the Joint Committee on Commerce, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

From left …Minister of Industry and Trade and Investment Dr Jumuoke Oduwole, Permanent Secretary of the ministry Amb, Nuru Abba Rimi, and DFA of the Ministry, Mr. Muhammed Argugu, presenting their  2026 budget before the Joint Committee held at the National Assembly in Abuja … PHOTOS:  Anayo Opara.

 

