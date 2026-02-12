Ekiti LG Chairman condemns female genital mutilation, vows prosecution of offenders

The Chairman of Ikole Local Government Area, Mr Bayo Omojola, has pledged that his administration will ensure the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Omojola gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ikole-Ekiti.

He described FGM as a violation of human rights and an act that inflicted needless pain and trauma on the girl child.

“My administration will not tolerate such a criminal act in any of the communities under this council.

“I want to make it clear to residents of Ikole Local Government Area that FGM is a criminal offence under the laws of Ekiti State.

“Anyone found subjecting a girl child to such harmful practices by cutting any part of her genitalia will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“We are in a civilised society. Be informed that FGM is a crime and must not be allowed in our communities,” he said.

The council chairman appealed to traditional rulers across the local government to support the campaign against the practice.

“You, our traditional rulers, must also sensitise your subjects to the legal and health consequences of this act,” he said.

Omojola stressed that any resident found engaging in the practice after the warning would face the full weight of the law.

