Confusion, controversies trail news of FG’s suspension of ban on sale of alcohol in sachets

…. It’s fake news — NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has refuted reports alleging that the federal government had directed the agency to suspend enforcement actions relating to the regulation of sachet alcohol and 200ml PET bottle alcoholic products.

Recent online reports had claimed that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) ordered the agency to halt enforcement of the alcohol ban.

The agency, in a statement signed by Mojisola Adeyeye, its director general on Wednesday, said the publication was false, misleading, and does not reflect any official communication received by the Agency from the federal government.

“NAFDAC operates strictly within the ambit of its statutory mandate and in alignment with duly communicated federal government policies and directives. At no time has the Agency received any formal directive ordering the suspension of its regulatory or enforcement activities in respect of sachet alcohol products,” the statement read.

The agency said it remained committed to safeguarding public health, ensuring regulatory compliance, and carrying out its responsibilities transparently and in accordance with established laws and due process.

It is informed that any decision affecting national regulatory actions will be communicated through official government channels.

“NAFDAC therefore urges members of the public, industry stakeholders, and the media to disregard the false report and to rely only on verified information issued through the Agency’s official platforms and authorised government communication channels.

“The Agency also cautions against the dissemination of unverified information capable of causing unnecessary public anxiety, economic uncertainty, or misinterpretation of government policy,” the statement added.

