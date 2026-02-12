February 12, 2026
Catholic Lay Apostolate Centre in conjunction with YCP of Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos held Valentines day with Archbishop in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0122

From Left… Rev Fr. John Oscar Obi, Director Lay Apostolate Centre and Chaplain, Lagos Archdiocesan Laity Council; The Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins; Chaplain Young Catholic Professionals, Lagos Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Francis Babatunde. Catholic Lay Apostolate Centre, in conjunction with the Young Catholic Professionals (YCP) of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, held at the Catholic Church of the Ascension, International Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos. The event, themed “God’s Love, the Foundation of Our Love Story,” with the subtitle “Love That Endures in a Changing World,” drew singles, couples, clergy, and family advocates from across the archdiocese.

From left… Mrs. Uchenna I’ve, Guest Speaker at the event; Mr Henry Onukwuba, Guest Speaker at the event; Mrs. Onukwuba and the President of CWO Lagos Archdiocese, Mrs. Nneka Okennwa.

President, CYON Lagos Archdiocese, Mr Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe and Vice President, CYON, St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Ms Jovita Efuna.

From left… Secretary to the Archbishop, Rev Fr Paul Ariole; Parish Priest, Catholic Church of the Ascension, Rev Fr Jerome Omoregie; Director, Catholic Lay Apostolate Centre, Rev Fr John Oscar Obi, The Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace Most Rev Dr Alfred Adewale Martins; Chaplain Young Catholic Professionals, Rev Fr Francis Babatunde and Deputy Chaplain CYON Lagos Archdiocese, Rev Fr Martin Adesanya.

The Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace Most Rev Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, flanked by priests and religious. Together with the lay faithful after the opening Mass at the event.on 7/2/2026 … Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

