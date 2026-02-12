February 12, 2026
Trending now

Fed ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment defended 2026 budget before Joint…

Love in a hard country: What Valentine’s Day means in Nigeria

Budget defence when Sports Media Team Committee presents 2026 budget before House…

2026 budget presentation with Nigeria Correctional Service held in Abuja

Committee’s 2026 budget defence with stakeholders, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Nigeria-Morocco Gas pipeline to boost cross-border Energy Trade – Ojulari

NDLEA urges tertiary institutions to adopt drug prevention policies, integrity test

Catholic Lay Apostolate Centre in conjunction with YCP of Catholic Archdiocese of…

Lagos APC weaponizing innocent Lagosians’ NIN, VIN to boost party’s e-registration, PDP…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 12, 2026

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Budget defence when Sports Media Team Committee presents 2026 budget before House Committee on Sports, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0107

From left… Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Sports, Hon.Muhammed Jajere, Chairman, House Committee on Sports, Hon. Kabiru Amadu  and Clerk House Committee on Sports Mr. Rasaq Aderibigbe, during budget defence when the Sports Media Team Committee presented their 2026 budget before the House Committee on Sports held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

From left …Chairman House Committee on Sports Hon.Kabiru Amadu,  Clerk House Committee on Sports Mr. Rasaq Aderibigbe and member of the Committee Hon Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi during budget defence when the Sports Media Team Committee presented their 2026 budget before House Committee on Sports, held at National Assembly Complex in Abuja … PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 5, 2024

Editor

Int’l Fraud Awareness Week event for staff of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO