Budget defence when Sports Media Team Committee presents 2026 budget before House Committee on Sports, held in Abuja

From left… Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Sports, Hon.Muhammed Jajere, Chairman, House Committee on Sports, Hon. Kabiru Amadu and Clerk House Committee on Sports Mr. Rasaq Aderibigbe, during budget defence when the Sports Media Team Committee presented their 2026 budget before the House Committee on Sports held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

From left …Chairman House Committee on Sports Hon.Kabiru Amadu, Clerk House Committee on Sports Mr. Rasaq Aderibigbe and member of the Committee Hon Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi during budget defence when the Sports Media Team Committee presented their 2026 budget before House Committee on Sports, held at National Assembly Complex in Abuja … PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

