Breaking Silence: Empowering Women in Toru Angiama Bayelsa state

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Starz Safety Initiative, a prominent non-governmental organization focused on community empowerment, brought its vital campaign to the Toru Angiama community in Sagbama local government area of Bayelsa State .

The event aimed to raise awareness on crucial issues affecting women and youths in the region, including domestic violence, child protection, and sexual health.

Mrs. Mary Bekeowei M. Eyemiere, the executive director of Starz Safety Initiative, expressed deep appreciation for the overwhelming turnout of women, girls, and youths who attended the sensitization campaign. She noted that the organization had been conducting similar campaigns in other communities for several years, but it was particularly meaningful to bring the initiative to her own community.

“We’ve been campaigning across various communities, but I felt it was important to bring this initiative to my own roots she shared.

I urge women everywhere, particularly in our community, to never remain silent,speak up about the challenges you face, especially in your marriages; your voice matters.”

Emphasizing the importance of safety, Mrs. Eyemiere urged women to speak out whenever they sense danger she also advised mothers to educate their children, especially when it comes to understanding their bodies and setting boundaries, teach your children that no one regardless of gender, has the right to touch them inappropriately,” she urged.

The NGO also provided free medical check-ups for the elderly, including blood pressure and sugar level screenings, as part of their holistic approach to community wellness, some medication.

Dr. Akpesiri Evberi of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAM) also addressed the gathering, shedding light on issues of women’s health and dignity. She stressed the importance of delaying pregnancy until the body is fully mature, particularly for young girls.

“Underage pregnancies are harmful because the body is not yet fully developed to handle the demands of childbirth, she explained, parents must be responsible and have only the number of children they can effectively support and raise.”

Dr. Evberi further emphasized the harmful effects of female genital mutilation (FGM), an ongoing practice in some communities. FGM leads to severe bleeding and infections.

Also complications during childbirth, and long-term emotional trauma many girls suffer in silence , but it’s time to stop this harmful practice, she insisted.

It can also cause long term health issues like an expanded cervix, which makes childbirth even more dangerous.”

Addressing a critical issue, Dr. Evberi spoke about menopause, which typically begins for women in their forties,she explained that hormonal changes during menopause can cause various physical and emotional shifts “there are cells in the body that make women glow, but as we approach menopause, they begin to decrease, she shared.

“For men with multiple partners, there is a higher risk of prostate cancer, and they should be aware of the health implications of their choices.”

Barrister Pere Amanda, from the Ministry of Justice in Bayelsa State, spoke passionately about the importance of tackling sexual violence, particularly rape, she encouraged victims to break their silence and urged parents not to cover up these heinous crimes.

Every child has the right to life, and every woman has the right to justice, there is a child rights act that protects these rights, and it is our duty to ensure justice is served.”

Mrs. Peregborobofa Angese Engonanabo, representing the Nigeria association of women journalists (NAWOJ) in Bayelsa, also delivered a powerful message,she encouraged women to report incidents of violence and injustice to NAWOJ, where their voices would be heard and action would be taken.

The event was supported by the Women Organized for Mentorship and Advocacy Network (WOMAN), which was present to offer further resources and support to the community.

The campaign in Toru Angiama marked a significant step towards breaking the silence and empowering women and girls to take control of their lives and their futures.

