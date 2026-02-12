Alleged Christian genocide: US moves to tighten noose on high profile Nigerians, mulls visa ban, forfeiture of assets

.Former Kano Gov Kwakwanso, members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, other groups listed

The United States has proposed targeted measures, including visa bans and asset freezes, against individuals and groups accused of involvement in religious freedom violations in Nigeria, according to the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026.

On Tuesday, US Congressman, Rep. Riley Moore (R‑West Virginia) announced via X the introduction of the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026, co-sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith (R‑New Jersey).

The bill specifically names the former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as well as Fulani-ethnic nomad militias and associations such as the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

The bill partly read, “The United States should deliver humanitarian assistance, co-funded by the Government of Nigeria, through trusted faith-based and nongovernmental organisations in Nigeria’s middle belt states; the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury should impose targeted sanctions, including visa bans and asset freezes under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, on individuals or entities responsible for religious freedom violations, including (A) Fulani-ethnic nomad militias in Nigeria, (B) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Kano State Governor (C) Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN); and (D) Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.”

The legislation directs the US Secretary of State to determine whether certain Fulani militias qualify as foreign terrorist organisations under US law, while also calling for humanitarian aid delivery in Nigeria’s Middle Belt through trusted faith-based and non-governmental organisations.

Moore wrote on X, “Today, I am proud to introduce the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026 with Rep. Chris Smith.

“The US is a Christian nation. As such, we must stand with persecuted Christians around the world.

“Our legislation will build upon the momentum of President Trump designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern and the recent US-Nigeria security framework agreement.”

According to Moore, the legislation builds on previous US measures, including Nigeria’s designation as a “Country of Particular Concern” and the recent US–Nigeria security framework agreement, reinforcing America’s stance on protecting persecuted Christians and other vulnerable communities in the country.

Tensions over religious freedom in Nigeria have escalated amid persistent violence by armed groups in the country’s Middle Belt and northern regions.

In late 2025, US President Donald Trump re‑designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” for severe violations of religious freedom, a status reflecting allegations of systematic attacks on communities, particularly Christians.

The characterisation rejected by the Nigerian government, which says the security crisis is multifaceted and not a religious war.

The security situation has also drawn direct US military involvement.

In December 2025, the United States carried out airstrikes against Islamic State‑linked militants in northwest Nigeria in coordination with Abuja, part of broader counter‑terrorism cooperation and intelligence sharing.

Meanwhile, the US has expanded training support and military supplies for Nigerian forces.

