25.8 C
Lagos
February 12, 2026
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 12, 2026

UBA to revamp Agency, Merchant Banking with improved features, more value on…

After winning battle on sit-at- home order, Solude describes Anambra as one…

Confusion, controversies trail news of FG’s suspension of ban on sale of…

20m Nigerians to enjoy internet facilities as FG expands rural connectivity —…

Insecurity: Senate warns against prolonged delays in release of Defence budget

NAPTIP raises alarm, says human traffickers now targeting youths with IT skills

Alleged Christian genocide: US moves to tighten noose on high profile Nigerians,…

Dangote Refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit, Motor Spirit (MS) Block Hit 650,000 bpd…

Nutrition Intervention Programme organises by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc for pupils of…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

After winning battle on sit-at- home order, Solude describes Anambra as one of safest states in Nigeria

by Peter Anayo0110

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra says the state has become one of the safest in Nigeria, following sustained collaboration among security agencies and local vigilante groups.

Soludo spoke with State House correspondents shortly after meeting President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He noted that Tinubu’s message on tackling insecurity nationwide at the just-concluded National Economic Council (NEC) conference was emphatic and reassuring.

“The President’s message was emphatic and we’re quite excited to also listen to the President and the determination, his determination to stamp out insecurity nationwide,” Soludo said.

He described security of lives and property as the primary duty of government at all levels.

Soludo said tackling insecurity required systemic collaboration among the Federal Government, states, local councils and communities.

He commended the military, police, DSS, Civil Defence and other paramilitary agencies for their roles.

The governor also praised Anambra’s internal security architecture, including the state vigilante group.

He said other security outfits, including anti-cult and anti-touting units, were working effectively to curb criminality.

Soludo disclosed that 62 criminal camps had been dismantled in the state since he assumed office.

“And we’re not resting, not one second,” he said.

Soludo said improved security was evident during the 2025  Yuletide when residents and visitors moved freely across the state.

He said the return of peace had boosted social and economic activities.

The governor said criminals had held the South-East hostage for more than five years through the sit-at-home order,  enforced every Monday.

He described the development as destructive and debilitating to education, commerce and investment.

He said each Monday lost translated to about 20 per cent of the work week for many businesses and informal workers.

Soludo said the disruption also weakened school hours and harmed long-term human capital development.

He said the shutdown of major markets, including the popular Onitsha market, dealt a heavy blow on the regional economy.

Soludo said traders recently returned to the market in large numbers, celebrating the reopening and renewed confidence.

He pledged to regenerate the market and restore it as a premier commercial hub in West Africa.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Ogun State Govt refutes Ondo’s claim over Eba Island, warns against communal crisis

Peter Anayo

Bayelsa State Health Insurance Scheme Battles Inflation, Expands Coverage as they seek more funding

Editor

LASG SIGNS MOU WITH COMMONWEALTH COUNCIL FOR COLLABORATION ON TRADE, INVESTMENT

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO