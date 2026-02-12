After winning battle on sit-at- home order, Solude describes Anambra as one of safest states in Nigeria

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra says the state has become one of the safest in Nigeria, following sustained collaboration among security agencies and local vigilante groups.

Soludo spoke with State House correspondents shortly after meeting President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He noted that Tinubu’s message on tackling insecurity nationwide at the just-concluded National Economic Council (NEC) conference was emphatic and reassuring.

“The President’s message was emphatic and we’re quite excited to also listen to the President and the determination, his determination to stamp out insecurity nationwide,” Soludo said.

He described security of lives and property as the primary duty of government at all levels.

Soludo said tackling insecurity required systemic collaboration among the Federal Government, states, local councils and communities.

He commended the military, police, DSS, Civil Defence and other paramilitary agencies for their roles.

The governor also praised Anambra’s internal security architecture, including the state vigilante group.

He said other security outfits, including anti-cult and anti-touting units, were working effectively to curb criminality.

Soludo disclosed that 62 criminal camps had been dismantled in the state since he assumed office.

“And we’re not resting, not one second,” he said.

Soludo said improved security was evident during the 2025 Yuletide when residents and visitors moved freely across the state.

He said the return of peace had boosted social and economic activities.

The governor said criminals had held the South-East hostage for more than five years through the sit-at-home order, enforced every Monday.

He described the development as destructive and debilitating to education, commerce and investment.

He said each Monday lost translated to about 20 per cent of the work week for many businesses and informal workers.

Soludo said the disruption also weakened school hours and harmed long-term human capital development.

He said the shutdown of major markets, including the popular Onitsha market, dealt a heavy blow on the regional economy.

Soludo said traders recently returned to the market in large numbers, celebrating the reopening and renewed confidence.

He pledged to regenerate the market and restore it as a premier commercial hub in West Africa.

