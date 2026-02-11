Remodelled Alaba Rago: Lagos allocates 180 shops at 60% initial payment

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State government on Wednesday allocated 180 shops to the beneficiaries of the redeveloped trans-national market Alabo Rago in Ojo Local Government Area of the State.

The Special Adviser to State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on E-gis and Urban Renewal, Dr. Olajide Babatunde gave the letters at the office of Lagos State Building Control Agency LABSCA to the beneficiaries.

While delivering the letters, Babatunde said the former occupiers of the shops were given first right of refusal and that former owners of the shops are beneficiaries.

He added that the state government gave them the concession of paying 60 percent as instalment payment and the balance would be paid over a period of six months.

Dr Babatunde said the state went into partnership with financial institutions to develop the market, adding that development of markets in the state is in line with the promises the state governor made to the people of the state and in accordance with Sanwo-Olu THEMES plus agenda.

“We are keeping all the promises, you know, which are part of the dividends of democracy.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu, under the THEMES Plus agenda, said “we are developing 21 markets around Lagos, some of which is AlabaRago, Katangowa Market, Pelewura, Jankara, and a couple of other markets.

” You know, that we’re doing around the city. So this particular one is the biggest cattle market in the whole of West Africa.

It’s called Alabarago, but we have transformed it into an Alaba trans-national market,” he said.

Dr Babatunde said in all, the state government has the plan of building 3,000 market stalls in Alaba Rago.

He added that the state government has also constructed 1.2km of road to link the market with the main road.

Dr.Babatunde said shops on the ground floor goes for N13 million per shop, while those on upper floor goes for N10 million each.

He explained that the amount each shop is sold by the state government is at a subsidized price.

The Special Adviser added that those that can’t afford to pay 60 percent as initial deposit, may be given the opportunity of paying 25 percent as initial payment.

He added that it is more advisable to pay 60 percent as initial payment so that it will be more convenient to offset the payment.

He however, appreciated all those agencies that partner with the state government to make the project a reality, “I would like to say thank you to the Lagos State Building Control Agency, the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency, United Bank of Africa, the Debt Management Office, the Ministry of Finance, up to the Office of the Accountant General of Lagos State.”

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Hussain Mohammed Lajawa Chairman Central Alaba Rago market commended the state government for her initiative in developing the market to a standard market.

Alhaji Lajawa said they started having discussions with the state government on developing the market in 2022 and they are happy the state government made good her promise.

Lajawa said as at present, three blocks are completed. “It is allocated today for 180 marketers in Alabarago.”Lajawa confirmed.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2