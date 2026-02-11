Port Harcourt ring road project: Julius Berger delights Gov Fubara

L-R: Project Coordinator, Region South and East, Chief Sam Ngbor, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and Regional Manager, South, Engr. Rimon Mauricio pointed out something of interest when the Governor paid an assessment visit to sections of the ongoing Port Harcourt Ring Road Creek Bridge, Monday.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Monday expressed his delight in the progress of work being done by leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC saying that the company is doing a great job at aiding his government to develop the state.

Fubara spoke when he paid an unscheduled project inspection visit to the ongoing Port Harcourt Ring Road, including the Creek Bridge.

According to the Governor who spoke at the end of his visit amidst loud applause from respective community members and residents at every stopover, I am satisfied with what Julius Berger is doing on this project. You can see and feel the speed and positive changes coming up. Thank you Julius Berger for this and others you are doing across the state. You can see the people really appreciate you and your work.

On the project proper, he said , while work on the five flyovers of the Ring Road are almost being done with, the Creek Bridge which his government considers very critical to ensure the movement of people and goods from across and between the communities has been started and would be completed with the same speed and quality for which the contractors are known.

Adding that the days of taking risks to cross the river in canoes and boats will soon be over, Fubara urged the people to continue to cooperate with Julius Berger to enable the company deliver quality work for which they have been known.

The Governor confirmed that the 50.15-kilometer Port Harcourt Ring Road project is on track for completion by October 2026.

Following the inspection tour, the governor assured that the contractor is making significant progress, with the project, which traverses five local government areas, receiving sustained funding to meet the deadline.

The project aims to alleviate traffic congestion and improve urban infrastructure in Port Harcourt.

The project, which began in 2023, is considered a priority infrastructure development under the current administration of Governor Fubara.

