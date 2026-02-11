27.4 C
Lagos
February 11, 2026
Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Police contain suspected IED blast at Bayelsa Secretariat, arrests one individual

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

 

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

 

The Bayelsa state police command arrested a suspect over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion that occurred today, 11th February 2026, at approximately 0600 hours within the state secretariat complex, Yenagoa.

Upon receiving the report, the commissioner of police, Bayelsa state command, CP Iyamah Daniel Edebor, psc, IICFIP, foosi, promptly mobilized and led operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, the Special drone Unit, and other tactical teams to the scene.

On arrival, the EOD operatives swiftly secured and contained the affected area.

The scene was immediately cordoned off to ensure public safety. During a thorough sweep of the premises, one unexploded IED was discovered by the EOD team and professionally rendered harmless.

No lives were lost, and no property was damaged in the incident. A suspect, Pentecost Elijah, a 60-year-old male from Otuan community in the southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State, was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident.

He is currently undergoing interrogation at the state criminal investigation department (SCID).

Upon conclusion of investigations, the suspect will be charged to court accordingly.

The situation is fully under control, and normalcy has been restored within and around the secretariat complex. Members of the public are urged to remain calm and continue their lawful activities without fear.

 

