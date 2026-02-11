31.9 C
Lagos
February 11, 2026
Trending now

Pete Edochie’s family breaks silence on rumoured death

C-G NSCDC inaugurates 2 Divisional, 1 Area Command complexes in Enugu

PDP slams Senate electronic transmission decision as being ‘clever by half

AIG Disu Assumes Duty as 55th AIG of FCID Annex Alagbon, Lagos.

Renaissance Africa Energy CEO Calls for African-Led Energy Renaissance at International Energy…

Nigeria’s Energy Sector Must Embrace Self-Sufficiency, Value Creation, and Collaboration — IPPG

GPPSL named Local Oil Services Company of the Year for Operational Performance…

Och’Idoma appeals for upgrade of Fed. Teaching Hospital, Otukpo

2027 Elections: Borno ADC chair says party has settled differences, now united…

NSITF denies false allegations against MD/CEO

Champion Newspapers LTD
Entertainment

Pete Edochie’s family breaks silence on rumoured death

by Peter Anayo026

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

The family of Nollywood Legend, veteran actor Pete Edochie, has reacted angrily to social media rumours of his death.

The family said those wishing the veteran dead would die before him.

Social media had trended with claims that Edochie was dead.

However, Pete’s eldest son, Leo Edochie in a video shared on his Instagram page, tagged the news as “a lie from the pit of hell.”

He said: “I’ve been receiving text messages and calls over the nonsense post by some people that our father, Chief Pete Edochie, is dead. It is a lie from the pit of hell.

“Our father is alive, hale and hearty. And if you wish someone dead, two things usually happen. The person will live very long and you will die before him. Shame on all of you.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Fashion: Adeleke is passionate about uplifting Osun to reach a wider world – Aide 

Editor

Celebrating Legacy and Leadership: Tayo Folorunsho salutes Skywise Group at 10

Peter Anayo

How Emmajuba Wigs leveraged TikTok to build a thriving beauty brand

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO