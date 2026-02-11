Pete Edochie’s family breaks silence on rumoured death

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The family of Nollywood Legend, veteran actor Pete Edochie, has reacted angrily to social media rumours of his death.

The family said those wishing the veteran dead would die before him.

Social media had trended with claims that Edochie was dead.

However, Pete’s eldest son, Leo Edochie in a video shared on his Instagram page, tagged the news as “a lie from the pit of hell.”

He said: “I’ve been receiving text messages and calls over the nonsense post by some people that our father, Chief Pete Edochie, is dead. It is a lie from the pit of hell.

“Our father is alive, hale and hearty. And if you wish someone dead, two things usually happen. The person will live very long and you will die before him. Shame on all of you.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2