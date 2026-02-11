PDP slams Senate electronic transmission decision as being ‘clever by half

CYRIL MBAH,Abuja

The Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the Senate’s decision to allow manual transmission of election results where technology fails, describing it as a “backdoor attempt to undermine the electoral process.”

In a statement issued Tuesday night by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien, the party said the Senate’s addendum is a clear indication of the fear harboured by senators opposed to electronic transmission, particularly Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The PDP said manual transmission is already provided for under the Electoral Act, and the current agitation for electronic transmission aims to prevent alteration of results en route to collation centres.

The party questioned why the same BVAS technology used for accreditation would be unreliable for transmitting results, saying it is inconceivable that technology would suddenly fail.

The PDP urged members of the Conference Committee to adopt the House of Representatives’ version of the bill, saying they must rise above personal interests and focus on sustaining democracy.

The party called on Nigerians to remain resolute in demanding real-time electronic transmission of election results, saying democracy is too valuable to be left in the hands of politicians alone.

The PDP warned that Senators who voted against electronic transmission would be remembered in history if democracy fails, saying the time for excuses has passed and politicians must prioritize the nation’s interest.

The statement reads in part “We have taken note of the outcome of the Senate’s reconsideration of its earlier position on the real-time electronic transmission of election results, wherein an addendum was introduced to permit manual transmission where technology is said to fail.

We hold the firm view that this addendum is nothing more than a backdoor attempt to achieve the same objective as the earlier outright rejection, while pretending to align with the wishes of the Nigerian people.

“Manual transmission is already sufficiently provided for under the Electoral Act.

The current agitation for electronic transmission is aimed at introducing a second-layer authentication mechanism that prevents the alteration of results en route to collation centres-a malpractice that has historically been the bane of Nigeria’s electoral process.

“Furthermore, it is inconceivable that the same BVAS technology which successfully undertakes accreditation throughout an election, would suddenly become unreliable for the transmission of results and accreditation data arising from that same exercise.

“This caveat is a clear indication of the humongous fear being harboured by Senators opposed to electronic transmission, particularly Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whom we reasonably suspect remains haunted by the ghost of his 2019 election loss.

The loss was occasioned by the deployment of technology to curb overvoting.

They must be reminded that Nigeria is bigger than their narrow personal and political interests.

“We therefore urge members of the Conference Committee to adopt the version of the bill passed by the House of Representatives as the harmonised position, if indeed they are committed to delivering credible elections in 2027.

“They must rise above the instincts of politicians fixated on the next election and instead focus on the sustenance of democracy and the protection of future generations.

Should this democracy fail, the names of Senator Akpabio and all Senators who voted against electronic transmission will undoubtedly occupy a conspicuous chapter in the book of infamy,” the statement concluded.

