NUJ praises FG’s N31.2bn road intervention project , says it will improve security

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended the Federal Government for executing a N31.2 billion road intervention project in Borno, saying the projects will improve security and mobility not only in the state but, the Northeast region.

The Chairman, Borno State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Abdulkareem Haruna, made the commendation yesterday while inaugurating Beneshek – Gubio road, which is 24.15 km in length in which 1.5 km has been completed.

Comrade Haruna said the road will enhance security in the areas as well as interstate movement of goods and services, especially between Borno and other neighboring states.

Haruna, who was accompanied by principal officers of the Ministry of Works, said the intervention showed the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to improving infrastructure in crisis-affected communities.

Haruna said that improved access roads were vital for restoring economic activities and allowing security agencies to respond faster to emerging threats.

He urged the contractor to maintain the improved pace, stressing that completing the project would have significant economic and humanitarian benefits for communities along the Maiduguri–Monguno axis.

He also reaffirmed the NUJ’s support for the project, describing it as a critical investment in improving mobility, restoring livelihoods and strengthening stability in the North East region.

Earlier, the Federal Controller, Works Borno state, Engr Salihu Ado, said renewed insurgent attacks along the corridor have forced contractors to rely on longer, safer routes and to move equipment on and off site daily for security reasons.

The Maiduguri – Monguno rehabilitation project, first awarded in 2018 to QUMECS Nigeria Limited, initially covered 105.6 kilometres at a cost of N21.7 billion with a 2021 completion date.

It was later reviewed and reduced to a 30-kilometre first phase, with the pavement upgraded and the contract sum revised to N28.36 billion under the 2025 Appropriation and the NNPCL Tax Credit Scheme.

He said progress remains slow, with only 5.85 kilometres of binder course completed and overall work standing at 5.46 per cent.

He attributed the delays to persistent insecurity and the long distances required to transport materials stone base brought about 450 kilometres from Shira in Bauchi State and laterite sourced 150 kilometres from Ngamdu in Yobe.

The revised completion date for Phase I is now June 2028.

